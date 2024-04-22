Killer Brownie Announces Partnership With Dot Foods for Nationwide Distribution

DAYTON, Ohio and MT. STERLING, Ill., April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Killer Brownie ® Company today announced a partnership with Dot Foods, Inc. , the largest food industry redistributor in North America, to distribute its decadent gourmet brownies through the Dot Foods network of distributors across 50 states. With the Dot Foods partnership, the delicious Killer Brownies will be more easily available nationwide to distributors, retailers and food service providers. Killer Brownies, with a cult following from coast to coast, are rich with iconic layers in a variety of innovative flavors.



A wide variety of different flavors of gourmet Killer Brownies, including favorites such as Cookie Dough, Original and Kitchen Sink, will be available through Dot Foods in bulk foodservice slabs, retail-ready and individually-wrapped packaging. Dot Foods will handle and ship as little as one case of Killer Brownies, allowing industry professionals to diversify their offerings and optimize the supply chain. With weekly deliveries in every market, Dot Foods decreases the time between ordering and delivery, enabling Killer Brownies to be shipped and received within two to four days.

“With the Dot Foods partnership, it is now easy to bring our decadent brownies to more consumers nationwide, with them handling the logistics and leveraging their distribution in the U.S.,” said Mark Budd, Director of Sales, The Killer Brownie Company. “And, stop by and see us at the Dot Innovations Show this week at booth 2127.”

For information on how to purchase Killer Brownies, contact Mike Budd, Director of Sales at mbudd@killerbrownie.com.

About The Killer Brownie Company

For over 40 years, Killer Brownie has been crafting decadent, gourmet brownies that are perfect for food service and retail. Their signature brownies feature layers of rich, fudgy brownies that are stuffed with caramel and gourmet inclusions—available in a variety of flavors and pack sizes. They focus on clean ingredients like sustainably sourced cocoa, butter with zero added hormones, and unbleached flour. Killer Brownies are easy to handle. They arrive fully baked and frozen; simply thaw and sell. As an SQF and Kosher-certified company, they promise clean and safe products that customers will feel proud to serve to their loved ones.

About Dot Foods and Dot Transportation

Dot Foods, Inc. carries 123,000 products from 1,500 food industry manufacturers making it the largest food industry redistributor in North America. Through Dot Transportation, Inc., an affiliate of Dot Foods, the company distributes foodservice, convenience, retail, and vending products to distributors in all 50 states and more than 50 countries. Dot Foods operates 13 U. S. distribution centers, which are located in Bullhead City, Arizona; Modesto, California; Bear, Delaware; Vidalia, Georgia; Burley, Idaho; Mt. Sterling, Illinois; University Park, Illinois; Cambridge City, Indiana; Williamsport, Maryland; Liverpool, New York; Ardmore, Oklahoma; Dyersburg, Tennessee, and Manchester, Tennessee. Dot Foods' Canadian operations are located in Ingersoll, Ontario and Calgary, Alberta. For information, visit DotFoods.com .

Media Contact:

Lisa Hendrickson/LCH Communications for The Killer Brownie Company

516-643-1642