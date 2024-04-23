Town of Sahuarita, AZ Improves Asset Management with OpenGov

The new system will enable staff to access and report on data more effectively, while improving efficiency across the board.

WAUWATOSA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Facing operational inefficiencies due to a lack of visibility and poor functionality in the existing asset management system, the Town of Sahuarita, AZ, sought a solution to streamline processes and improve transparency. They chose OpenGov , a move aimed at revitalizing their approach to managing Town assets with enhanced reporting and integration capabilities.Located in the fast-growing region of Southern Arizona, Sahuarita needed a robust system that could handle its expanding infrastructure demands efficiently. The Town was particularly challenged by its previous system's inability to integrate smoothly with permitting processes and its inadequate reporting functions. Cartegraph Asset Management from OpenGov appealed to the Town officials for its ease of use, comprehensive data accessibility, and the capability to automate and track workflows seamlessly across departments.With the implementation of OpenGov Cartegraph Asset Management, Sahuarita can anticipate improvements in operational efficiency and resident satisfaction. The new system will enable staff to access and report on data more effectively, while improving efficiency across the board. This upgrade is expected to enhance the Town's ability to plan for future capital improvement projects accurately and maintain its assets proactively, ensuring sustainable growth and improved public service delivery.The Town of Sahuarita joins more than 1,900 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.