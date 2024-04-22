For Immediate Release

April 22, 2024

2024 Barn Preservation Grants to Fund Restoration and Rehabilitation Projects throughout Vermont

Vermont Division for Historic Preservation and Vermont Advisory Council on Historic Preservation announce awardees.

Montpelier, Vt. – The Vermont Division for Historic Preservation and the Vermont Advisory Council on Historic Preservation are pleased to announce the 2024 Barn Preservation Grant awardees. This year, the program will award $350,235 to fund 20 preservation projects in eleven Vermont counties. These grants will leverage $1 million in restoration and rehabilitation efforts. The program received 28 applications this year requesting a total of $483,424 in grant funding.

“Barns are an important part of Vermont’s agricultural heritage,” said Governor Phil Scott. “Preserving them puts Vermonters to work today and enables future Vermonters to celebrate our shared legacy.”

“The projects funded in 2024 involve some of Vermont’s most iconic farms and barns,” stated State Historic Preservation Officer Laura V. Trieschmann. “Many of these properties demonstrate the long-term commitment and pride generations of farm families take in stewarding both the land and important agricultural landmarks. We applaud this year’s grant recipients for their commitment.”

Historic Preservation Barn Grants awarded this year will support projects from Brattleboro to Island Pond. The iconic East Monitor Barn in Richmond will receive funding for a new slate roof, while unusual slate siding will be repaired on two agricultural structures at the Retreat Farm in Brattleboro. Other projects include structural repairs and exterior work at Maplemont Farm in Barnet; installation of drainage, framing and siding repairs at the c. 1820 bank barn at Four Corners Farm in Bethel, rehabilitation of a historic corn crib at the Farm Between in Jeffersonville; and restoration of the cupola at the Elijah Martin Homestead’s main barn in Peacham. For a complete list of grants awarded, please visit our website.

Established in 1992, the state-funded Barn Preservation Grant Programs award matching grants for improvement projects that promote Vermont’s architectural and agricultural heritage. The Division for Historic Preservation administers state-funded matching grants for the repair of Vermont’s historic agricultural buildings and structures. These grants are awarded by the Vermont Advisory Council on Historic Preservation. To qualify, buildings and structures must be at least 50 years old and listed or eligible to be listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

For a complete list of the projects awarded, visit DHP’s website.