Ahold Delhaize USA Names Kim Lyda Chief Legal Officer

SALISBURY, N.C., April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ahold Delhaize USA, the parent company of leading grocery brands Food Lion, Giant Food, The GIANT Company, Hannaford and Stop & Shop, today announced that Kim Lyda has been named Chief Legal Officer. In this role, Kim and her team will work closely with the brands of Ahold Delhaize USA to provide legal counsel, as well as other services such as public affairs, risk management, food safety and compliance.



“I have worked with Kim for many years, and she provides excellent legal counsel and is a trusted and dedicated business leader who works tirelessly to help the companies of Ahold Delhaize USA achieve their business goals,” said JJ Fleeman, Chief Executive Officer, Ahold Delhaize USA. “Her impact is evident throughout the company, and we all will benefit from her expertise and guidance in the role of Chief Legal Officer for our U.S. businesses.”

Kim most recently served as SVP of the Business Integrity Group for Retail Business Services, a former Ahold Delhaize USA services company, where she led a diverse team of compliance, government relations, legal affairs, quality assurance, and risk and safety professionals across five locations.

With 22 years of service at Ahold Delhaize USA companies, Kim has an extensive background in the grocery retail industry and is a recipient of Progressive Grocer’s Top Women in Grocery award for senior-level executives. Before joining Ahold Delhaize USA companies, Kim worked in private practice for seven years and began her career as a Judicial Clerk to Justice Louis B. Meyers of the North Carolina Supreme Court.

She is based in Ahold Delhaize USA’s Salisbury, N.C., office.

About Ahold Delhaize USA

Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of global food retailer Ahold Delhaize, is part of the U.S. family of brands, which also includes five leading omnichannel grocery brands: Food Lion, Giant Food, The GIANT Company, Hannaford and Stop & Shop. When considered together, the companies of Ahold Delhaize USA comprise the largest grocery retail group on the East Coast and the fourth largest in the nation, serving millions of omnichannel customers each week. For more information, visit www.adusa.com .

