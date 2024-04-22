Hospitality Leaders from Marriott, Hilton, Accor, Hyatt, IHG, Among Others, to Converge at the NYU International Hospitality Industry Investment Conference, June 2-4, in NYC

Event Brings Hospitality Investors Together with Hotel Companies, Financiers, Advisors, Asset Managers and Operators To Share Industry Insights and Exchange Ideas

NEW YORK, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 46th annual NYU International Hospitality Industry Investment Conference (NYU IHIIC), operated by Questex, a leading information services and event company, in partnership with the NYU School of Professional Studies (NYU SPS) and its Jonathan M. Tisch Center of Hospitality, will deliver unparalleled thought leadership through keynotes, general sessions, workshops and networking events. Top industry executives from CEOs of hotel brands to various investment and real estate executives will discuss the latest trends, economic influences, and projections. The NYU IHIIC will be held on June 2-4, 2024 at the Marriott Marquis in New York.



NYU IHIIC brings active U.S. and global investors from private equity to institutional capital and family office together with CEOs from major hotel companies, leading financiers, advisors, asset managers and operators representing more than $57 billion in assets under management. The event theme "Driving Alpha" will celebrate strategies and case studies that have resulted in outperformance, and provide attendees with the insights, intelligence and inspiration to enhance market share and drive beyond market growth and returns.

“The U.S. market is favored as the strongest for economic growth in the world, despite challenging market conditions. We are already seeing an increase in deals taking place and this will feed stronger deal flow. This comes after a long period of limited deals, so the timing of our event presents the perfect opportunity for key players to drive increased activity and growth in the market,” said Alexi Khajavi, Group President Hospitality, Wellness and Travel, Questex. “We're proud to present an exceptional program of global CEOs from the most successful hotel brands across the world. These thought leaders bring a wealth of experience, offering diverse perspectives that promise to broaden attendees’ views of the industry and ignite fresh ideas.”

“For decades, the NYU International Hospitality Industry Investment Conference has been the go-to event for industry business leaders, influencers, and professionals from around the globe, as well as our students who will be the next generation of industry innovators and leaders,” said Nicolas Graf, Jonathan M. Tisch Chaired Professor and Associate Dean of the NYU SPS Jonathan M. Tisch Center of Hospitality. “We are looking forward to this year’s event to gain valuable insights and perspectives on where our industry is headed and its evolution as a global economic driver.”

Program Highlights

Highlights of the NYU IHIIC program include two sessions hosted by Sara Eisen, Anchor, Closing Bell, CNBC.

“ The CEOs Check In: Industry Titans on Driving the Hospitality Market ” session brings together the leaders of the world's major hospitality companies to share their insights on the shifts in the hospitality, travel, and real estate markets. Anthony Capuano, President and Chief Executive Officer, Marriott International; Christopher J. Nassetta, President and Chief Executive Officer, Hilton; Sébastien M. Bazin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Accor; Mark S. Hoplamazian, President and Chief Executive Officer; Hyatt Hotels Corporation; and Elie Maalouf, Chief Executive Officer, IHG Hotels & Resorts, will share the macro-trends that will have the most significant impact on the market, the events that will reshape the industry, and the strategies for surpassing goals.

” session brings together the leaders of the world's major hospitality companies to share their insights on the shifts in the hospitality, travel, and real estate markets. and will share the macro-trends that will have the most significant impact on the market, the events that will reshape the industry, and the strategies for surpassing goals. The “Leader of Finance Interview: Insights on Changing Markets​” session explores the determining considerations that guide leadership, performance, and adaptability in uncertain times at a leading financial institution. David Solomon​, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.​ shares insights on thriving in ever-changing markets, and discovering cross-sector lessons for success.​

In addition, other prominent leaders presenting at NYU IHIIC include:

Craig S. Smith, Chief Executive Officer, Aimbridge Hospitality

Larry Cuculic, President and CEO, Best Western Hotels and Resorts

Chad Sorensen, ISHC, CEO, CHM Warnick

Kendra Plummer, CEO, Elise Capital

Greg Juceam, President and Chief Executive Officer, Extended Stay America

Tyler Morse, Chairman and CEO, MCR Hotels

Mit Shah, Chief Executive Officer, Noble Investment Group

John Murray, President and Chief Executive Officer, Sonesta International Hotels

Edward Pitonyak, CEO, Vici Properties



A share of proceeds from the event will help fund student scholarships at the NYU School of Professional Studies (NYU SPS) Jonathan M. Tisch Center of Hospitality and further support the program’s mission of educating and preparing future leaders and innovators for careers in global hospitality management, travel, and tourism.

To register to attend the NYU International Hospitality Industry Investment Conference, click here.

For media registration, contact Meryl Franzman at mfranzman@questex.com.

For sponsorship opportunities, contact Andrew Walmsley awalmsley@questex.com.

Stay connected with the NYU International Hospitality Industry Investment Conference on LinkedIn and X.

About the NYU SPS Jonathan M. Tisch Center of Hospitality

The NYU SPS Jonathan M. Tisch Center of Hospitality, now celebrating nearly 30 years of academic excellence, is a leading center for the study of hospitality, travel, and tourism. Founded in 1995, the Tisch Center was established in response to the growing need for hospitality and tourism undergraduate and graduate education. Its cutting-edge curricula attract bright, motivated students who seek to become leaders in their fields The Tisch Center recently launched the Hospitality Innovation Hub (HI Hub), which will foster entrepreneurship and creative solutions for the industries it serves. For more information, visit sps.nyu.edu/tisch .

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

CONTACTS:

Kate Spellman

Questex

kspellman@questex.com