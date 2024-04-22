Bishop Health Launches Virtual Mental Health Intensive Outpatient Program Accessible to MaineCare Members
Bishop Health Launches Virtual Mental Health Intensive Outpatient Program Accessible to MaineCare MembersPORTLAND, MAINE, UNITED STATES , April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bishop Health is proud to announce the launch of a pioneering Virtual Mental Health Intensive Outpatient Program (MH-IOP) designed to provide high-quality psychiatric care and support to individuals from the comfort of their homes. This program will be accessible to MaineCare members, ensuring that comprehensive mental health services are available to those in need regardless of their financial circumstances.
The new virtual MH-IOP at Bishop Health signifies a major advancement in mental health care accessibility in Maine. By accepting MaineCare, Bishop Health is breaking down the barriers that have traditionally prevented many individuals from receiving the mental health treatment they require. This program is tailored to meet the needs of patients dealing with a variety of mental health issues, offering them the support of experienced professionals without the need to travel.
The virtual program includes a wide range of services, such as individual therapy, group therapy, family counseling, and psychiatric evaluation, all delivered through a secure, HIPAA-compliant online platform. This innovative approach allows patients to engage in therapy sessions, connect with others facing similar challenges, and receive continuous support, all from the safety and comfort of their own homes.
"Bishop Health is committed to making mental health care accessible to all Mainers," said Aronson Kobacker, Executive Director at Bishop Health. "By accepting MaineCare and offering our Intensive Outpatient Program virtually, we are able to support individuals who have historically been underserved by the mental health system. Our goal is to provide compassionate, comprehensive care that truly makes a difference in the lives of our patients."
Enrollment for the Virtual Mental Health IOP is now open, with programs designed to cater to a wide range of mental health conditions. For more information on how to enroll in the program or to learn more about the services offered, please visit Bishop Health’s website.
About Bishop Health
Bishop Health is a leading healthcare provider based in Portland, Maine, offering a comprehensive range of medical and mental health services. With a focus on innovative care delivery and accessibility, Bishop Health is dedicated to improving the health and well-being of the communities it serves.
Donald Prince
Guardian Recovery
+1 561-573-9944
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube