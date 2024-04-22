Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market Worth $126.9 billion by 2029, Growing At a CAGR of 25.9% Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market size is estimated at USD 40.2 billion in 2024 to USD 126.9 billion by 2029, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 25.9% during the forecast period, at a CAGR of 37.1% during 2024-2028 period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The public safety market is driving the growth of wireless broadband due to its ability to provide real-time information critical for emergencies. Advancements like 5G and MCPTT technology offer faster data speeds, improved network capacity, and instant communication between first responders. Real-time video surveillance, better inter-agency coordination, and quicker response times significantly improve public safety. With governments recognizing this value and investing in infrastructure and adoption, the wireless broadband market for public safety is poised for significant growth.

Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Surge in usage of mobile phones and internet connectivity Enhancement in public safety and availability of real-time information Cybersecurity and data protection.

Restraints:

Security breaches and interception. Network congestion in critical situations

Opportunities:

Enhancing next-generation technologies and availability of wireless broadband in rural areas. Convergence of public safety and commercial networks

List of Key Players in Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market:

AT&T(US)

Verizon Communications Inc (US)

Cisco Systems

Inc (US)

Ericsson (Sweden)

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd (China)

Broadcom (US)

HPE Aruba Networks (US)

Extreme Networks (US)

Juniper Networks (US)

By offering, the hardware segment is expected to have the largest market size during the forecast period.

The hardware segment is projected to capture the largest market share within the wireless broadband for public safety market during the forecast period 2024-2029. This dominance can be attributed to two primary factors. Public safety organizations continually upgrade their existing equipment to leverage the advancements in wireless broadband technology. This encompasses hardware such as routers, antennas, and body cameras, all integral for functionality. Furthermore, government funding directed toward public safety initiatives is likely to bolster the hardware segment's growth, as these investments are often directed toward hardware procurement. Finally, emphasizing real-time data transmission within public safety operations further strengthens the hardware segment's position. Wireless broadband hardware plays a critical role in facilitating the transmission of this vital data, ensuring effective decision-making in time-sensitive situations.

By technology, fixed wireless broadband is expected to hold a higher growth rate during the forecast period.

Fixed wireless broadband technology is poised for significant growth within the public safety wireless broadband market during the 2024-2029 forecast period. This anticipated surge comes from several factors. Firstly, fixed wireless offers superior speeds and lower latency than traditional cellular networks, allowing public safety professionals to transmit large data files critical for real-time emergency decision-making. Secondly, fixed wireless can bridge coverage gaps in remote areas where cellular service is unreliable, ensuring public safety personnel have the necessary connectivity regardless of location. Furthermore, fixed wireless presents a potentially more cost-effective solution for deploying networks across wide areas, which is crucial for public safety agencies with budgetary constraints. Additionally, the rise of integrated technologies like drones and real-time data analytics in public safety necessitates a robust and reliable network infrastructure, and fixed wireless seamlessly integrates with these advancements. Finally, growing government recognition of the importance of improved public safety communication is expected to translate into increased investment in fixed wireless solutions, further accelerating its market dominance within the public safety wireless broadband sector. While some limitations exist, such as dependence on a fixed location for signal and susceptibility to weather disruptions, the overall advantages position fixed wireless for exceptional growth within the public safety wireless broadband market.

Based on region, North America is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

North America is estimated to maintain the dominant market share in the wireless broadband for public safety market throughout the 2024-2029 forecast period due to a compelling combination of factors. Firstly, governments' longstanding emphasis on public safety in the region, particularly the US, translates to substantial investments in public safety infrastructure. This includes funding allocated towards deploying and advancing Long-Term Evolution (LTE) networks specifically designed for public safety applications. LTE technology offers significant advantages over older networks, providing superior reliability and expedited data transmission, critical for real-time communication and data sharing during emergencies. Secondly, public safety agencies across North America are demonstrating a rising adoption rate of advanced applications that capitalize on wireless broadband's high-speed connectivity. These applications encompass mission-critical videos for improved situational awareness, data-sharing platforms that facilitate seamless inter-agency coordination, and even remote medical care. Finally, there is a growing emphasis on fortifying public safety communication channels after critical incidents.

