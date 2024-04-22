Trailhead at Chisholm Trail Ranch: 284 Apartments Now Leasing in South Fort Worth, TX





FORT WORTH, Texas, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trailhead at Chisholm Trail Ranch , a 284-unit apartment community in South Fort Worth, is now pre-leasing. Developed by Aberg Property Company and Titan Development, Trailhead at Chisholm Trail Ranch is nestled within the 600-acre master-planned community of Chisholm Trail Ranch, offering an unparalleled blend of natural beauty and urban convenience.

Professionally managed by Willow Bridge, Trailhead at Chisholm Trail Ranch is pre-leasing studio, one, two and three-bedroom units. The community is anticipated to welcome its first residents in June 2024.

“The location is ideal,” said Christopher Ray with Aberg Property Company. “Residents will be just steps away from a variety of new restaurants, entertainment and recreation, from Studio Movie Grill, to Chick-fil-A, and Chili’s, with even more retail announcements to come.”

Located at 9301 Brewer Blvd in Fort Worth, the pet-friendly community is surrounded by expansive green spaces yet is only a 12-minute drive from downtown. Trailhead at Chisholm Trail Ranch has direct access to walking and biking trails and is in close proximity to Benbrook Lake, as well as a variety of schools like Tarleton State University’s Fort Worth Campus and Texas Christian University (TCU).

The 284 apartment residences sprawl across seven buildings, offering spacious open-concept layouts with premium finishes and modern conveniences. From smart home technology to stainless steel appliances, wood-style flooring and stone countertops, each apartment is crafted to provide comfort with a touch of Texan hospitality.

Residents of Trailhead at Chisholm Trail Ranch will enjoy an array of amenities including a resort-inspired pool, state-of-the-art fitness center, spacious community clubhouse, outdoor grilling areas, two dog parks, and EV-charging stations.

"We are thrilled to introduce Trailhead at Chisholm Trail Ranch to the Fort Worth community," said Josh Rogers, Partner of Titan Development. "This development represents our commitment to delivering exceptional living experiences that seamlessly integrate with their surroundings."

For more information about Trailhead at Chisholm Trail Ranch and to schedule a tour, visit LiveChisholmTrailhead.com.

About Aberg Property Company and Titan Development:

Trailhead at Chisholm Trail Ranch is being co-developed by Aberg Property Company, based in Dallas, Texas, and Titan Development, based in Albuquerque, NM. Aberg Property Company is known for its commitment to excellence in real estate development, with recent projects including The Presidio community in Fort Worth and multifamily communities in Santa Fe, NM. Titan Development boasts over 25 years of experience and has completed over 2,000 multi-family units throughout the Southwest. Additionally, Titan offers real estate services spanning from project inception to completion and has completed over $3 billion in real estate development since its inception.

About Willow Bridge Property Company

Founded in 1965 by Mack Pogue as Lincoln Property Company, Willow Bridge Property Company is one of the United States’ most respected full service residential property companies, operating a successful portfolio in 75 markets. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Willow Bridge proudly employs over 4,500 team members, has built over 200,000 apartments and manages 200,000 units for its clients. To learn more, visit willowbridgepc.com .

