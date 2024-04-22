Givenly's Launches Its 4-Point Culture Plan: A Secret Weapon for Winning the War for Talent
By implementing this strategy, companies are not only seeing significant improvements in employee engagement and retention but also experiencing the tangible benefits of a thriving company culture”CHICAGO, IL, USA, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Givenly, a leading provider of employee engagement solutions, today announced the launch of its groundbreaking 4-Point Culture Plan, designed to address the growing problem of disengaged employees and lackluster company cultures.
Recent studies have revealed alarming statistics about the state of employee engagement. According to Gallup, only 33% of U.S. employees are engaged in their work, while 15% are actively disengaged. Not engaged or actively disengaged employees cost about $1.9 trillion in lost productivity in the US. https://www.gallup.com/workplace/608675/new-workplace-employee-engagement-stagnates.aspx
Givenly's 4-Point Culture Plan, powered by its amazing Culture and Engagement technology platform, offers a powerful solution to this pressing challenge.
The first point of the plan ignites engagement and brand loyalty through the no-inventory Brand On Demand store solution and Givenly Points. Employers can distribute Points to employees in a visible and personalized manner through the GIvenly system. As employees redeem their Points for high-quality, company-branded items they genuinely value, they transform into enthusiastic brand ambassadors, proudly showcasing their company swag and expressing their gratitude through heartfelt Thank You notes sent via the Givenly system. This visibility enhances brand awareness, fosters unity, and strengthens the bond between employees and their company, creating a culture of appreciation and recognition.
The second point of the plan introduces the Givenly Redemption Solution, which takes recognition to new heights by enabling companies to effortlessly send spot recognition or automate personalized celebrations for birthdays, work anniversaries, and milestones. This fun and delightful approach shows employees they are valued and appreciated, allowing them to choose from curated catalogs assembled from a selection of over 14,000 gifts and experiences.
The third point of the plan revolutionizes the onboarding experience by combining Redemptions with Brand On Demand and/or custom kits. Companies can send personalized welcomes with images and videos to new hires, inviting them to select their favorite swag, custom kit, or gift. This immersive approach engages new employees in the company culture from day one, setting the stage for long-term engagement.
The fourth and final point of the plan enables companies to seamlessly implement recognition programs like Circles of Excellence and President's Club through the Givenly system. Teams are empowered and delighted with Points they can redeem or accumulate, choosing from an extensive selection of gifts, experiences, and branded merchandise.
"In today's competitive landscape, company culture is the ultimate differentiator in attracting and retaining top talent," said Mark Mancini, CEO of Givenly.
"Our customers have witnessed the transformative power of the Givenly 4-Point Culture Plan firsthand," said Mark. "By implementing this comprehensive strategy, companies are not only seeing significant improvements in employee engagement and retention, but also experiencing the tangible benefits of a thriving company culture. The results speak for themselves – our clients are building stronger, more connected teams and driving business success through a renewed focus on employee recognition and appreciation.
For more information about Givenly's 4-Point Culture Plan and how it can help your company win the war for talent, please visit https://givenly.com/employee-culture/.
About Givenly
Givenly is a leading provider of employee engagement solutions, helping companies create thriving cultures that attract and retain top talent. With its innovative technology and comprehensive approach, Givenly is transforming the way companies engage and inspire their employees, driving business success in the process.
