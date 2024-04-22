South Street Securities Holdings, Inc. Celebrates Earth Day in Partnership with Evertreen

New York, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In celebration of Earth Day, April 22, 2024, South Street Securities Holdings, Inc. (“South Street”) is pleased to announce its continued partnership with Evertreen, an innovative technology company that empowers individuals worldwide to contribute to a sustainable future by planting trees and monitoring them through satellite tracking. The platform also provides stable employment opportunities for local farming communities.

South Street’s partnership with Evertreen began in 2022 when the firm planted 1,200 trees in Honduras on behalf of its employees and customers to contribute to a greener planet. The following year, South Street donated an additional 4,000 trees in Kenya, contributing a total of 780 tons of carbon absorption. In 2023, South Street’s Evertreen partnership won the 2023 FTF News Philanthropic Award, which celebrates an organization in the securities operations community that not only advances innovative solutions, but also demonstrates significant progress in promoting the welfare of others. This year, South Street has committed to planting an additional 2,024 trees in Madagascar in honor of Earth Day 2024. To date, the firm has planted 7,224 trees on Evertreen, contributing a total of 1,083.60 tons of carbon absorption and creating 903 working hours. To explore the South Street Securities Holdings Evertreen Forest, click here.

"We're excited to continue our impactful collaboration with Evertreen, a forefront technology firm that enables global citizens to play a part in securing a sustainable future by planting trees," shared James Tabacchi, CEO of South Street Securities Holdings, Inc.

With a network of 3,000+ local farmers, Evertreen is committed to planting trees that fight global warming, prevent desertification, create new ecosystems and reduce industrial impacts like pollution. The platform's digital satellite tracking allows users to receive continuous updates on the growth status, nitrogen concentration, photosynthetic activity, soil conditions and more.

"Our collaboration with Evertreen, now in its third year, symbolizes our shared dedication to fostering a healthier planet. It's an honor to support Evertreen's mission, which not only addresses critical environmental challenges like deforestation, but also aids community development. We're committed to making a difference for our planet and its people," said Stephen Mellert, Head of Business Development at Matrix Applications LLC.

