Kuehn Law Encourages INRD, AIRC, ELYM, and ALPN Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers. Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.



Kuehn Law is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

Inrad Optics, Inc. (OTCMKTS: INRD) click to participate



Inrad Optics has agreed to be acquired by Luxium Solutions. Under the merger agreement, Inrad shareholders will receive $1.10 per share in cash.

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE: AIRC) click to participate



Apartment Income REIT Corp. entered into a proposed merger with Blackstone. The agreement stipulates that AIRC shareholders will be given $39.12 per share.

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELYM) click to participate



Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. has entered into an agreement to acquire Tenet Medicines Inc., under which Tenet's shareholders will be compensated with new shares representing 15.4% of Eliem's common stock following the transaction's closure.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALPN) click to participate



Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. has agreed to be acquired by Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated. Under the proposed transaction, Alpine shareholders will receive $65.00 per share.

Why Your Participation Matters:

As a shareholder your voice matters, and by getting involved, you contribute to the integrity and fairness of the financial markets. Your investment. Your voice. Your future.™

How to Get Involved:

Kuehn Law is dedicated to safeguarding shareholder interests. Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq., at justin@kuehn.law or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law covers all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders are advised to act promptly, as legal rights may be time-sensitive. For additional information, please visit Merger Litigation - Kuehn Law.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

