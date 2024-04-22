Kuehn Law Encourages WIRE, ABIO, MODN, and SWAV Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers. Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.



Kuehn Law is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ: WIRE) click to participate



Encore Wire has agreed to be acquired by Prysmian. According to the terms of the agreement, Encore Wire shareholders will be paid $290.00 per share.

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIO) click to participate



ARCA biopharma entered into a merger agreement with Oruka Therapeutics. Upon completion of the merger, ARCA shareholders are expected to own approximately 2.38% of the combined entity.

Model N, Inc. (NYSE: MODN) click to participate



Model N, Inc has agreed to a merger with Vista Equity Partners. Following the merger, Model N shareholders will receive $30.00 per share.

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWAV) click to participate



Shockwave Medical has agreed to merge with Johnson & Johnson for a cash consideration of $335.00 per share.

Why Your Participation Matters:

As a shareholder your voice matters, and by getting involved, you contribute to the integrity and fairness of the financial markets. Your investment. Your voice. Your future.™

How to Get Involved:

Kuehn Law is dedicated to safeguarding shareholder interests. Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq., at justin@kuehn.law or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law covers all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders are advised to act promptly, as legal rights may be time-sensitive. For additional information, please visit Merger Litigation - Kuehn Law.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:

Kuehn Law, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

53 Hill Street, Suite 605

Southampton, NY 11968

justin@kuehn.law

(833) 672-0814