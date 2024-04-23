Cocaeli transforms kitchen safety with new 13-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker on Kickstarter & Indiegogo
Key features include a color touch screen, food-grade materials, and a non-stick inner pot.
"Our culinary journey began with a small story about kitchen safety that led us to create innovative solutions for a safer, greener kitchen experience," said a spokesperson for Cocaeli."SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cocaeli Revolutionizes Kitchen Safety Standards with the Launch of its 13-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker on Kickstarter & Indiegogo
Cocaeli, a pioneer in kitchen safety and innovation, is proud to announce the launch of its groundbreaking crowdfunding campaign for the 13-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker. The campaign is set to go live on Kickstarter and Indiegogo. Backers will have the exclusive opportunity to be among the first to experience this revolutionary kitchen appliance, designed to redefine safety standards while providing unparalleled convenience and culinary versatility.
As a brand committed to enhancing the kitchen experience, Cocaeli aims to revolutionize the way people cook with its state-of-the-art 13-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker. With safety as the cornerstone of its design, Cocaeli's cooker offers users peace of mind while exploring their culinary creativity. From pressure cooking and slow cooking to steaming, sautéing, and more, this multifunctional appliance is engineered to meet the diverse needs of modern kitchens.
KEY FEATURES:
- Safety First: Engineered with 10 cutting-edge safety features to provide peace of mind during culinary adventures.
- Food-Grade Materials: Crafted from high-quality, food-grade materials for safe and healthy cooking.
- Color Touch Screen: Intuitive interface for effortless operation and control.
- Classic Appearance: Timeless design that complements any kitchen aesthetic.
- 13-in-1 Function: Versatile cooking capabilities to cater to diverse culinary preferences.
- Non-Stick Inner Pot: Easy-to-clean interior for hassle-free maintenance.
- 24-Hour Preset: Convenient preset options for meal planning and preparation.
Cocaeli's Kickstarter & Indiegogo campaign offers backers the opportunity to be the first to experience this game-changing kitchen appliance. By supporting the campaign, backers will gain exclusive early access and become part of Cocaeli's mission to redefine kitchen safety standards.
"Our culinary journey began with a small story about kitchen safety that led us to create innovative solutions for a safer, greener kitchen experience," said a spokesperson for Cocaeli. "We understand that true culinary freedom can only be achieved when users have complete confidence in their kitchen tools. Join us in this culinary odyssey, where Cocaeli becomes more than a brand - it becomes a trusted companion in your kitchen, empowering you to cook with confidence and creativity."
ABOUT COCAELI
Cocaeli is a leading innovator in kitchen safety and convenience, dedicated to providing innovative solutions for a safer, greener kitchen experience. With a commitment to quality, safety, and versatility, Cocaeli empowers users to cook with confidence and creativity. For more information, visit [Cocaeli website](https://cocaeli.com/).
