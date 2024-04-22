Safer Roads International Inc. Partners with Leading Driving Schools to Enhance Road Safety

Finally, Safer Roads for Everyone, Everywhere!

After witnessing the major trauma caused by distracted driving, I was very pleased to try this product in my vehicles. Safer Roads indeed has prevented distracted driving over the last few months.” — Dr. Amy Butler

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Safer Roads International Inc., a pioneering force in road safety technology, proudly announces its strategic partnership with select driving schools across Canada and the USA. This groundbreaking collaboration aims to revolutionize road safety education and promote safer driving practices among motorists of all ages.

Founded in the wake of a tragic incident involving distracted driving, Safer Roads International Inc. has been dedicated to developing cutting-edge technologies and solutions to prevent road accidents and save lives. With a mission to make roads safer for everyone, everywhere, the company has garnered acclaim for its innovative approach to addressing the dangers of distracted driving.

The partnership with esteemed driving schools represents a significant step forward in Safer Roads International Inc.'s commitment to promoting responsible driving behavior. By leveraging its award-winning driver analysis tools, including Cell Phone Use while driving the company will offer a comprehensive evaluation period spanning over 30 days to drivers, both new and seasoned, enrolled in the partnered driving schools.

Through this initiative, students , after graduation, will have the opportunity to undergo thorough assessments of their driving habits and receive personalized feedback on areas for improvement. By identifying and addressing potential risks early on, individuals can cultivate safer driving practices that not only enhance their own safety but also contribute to the well-being of fellow road users.

"Our partnership with leading driving schools underscores our shared commitment to fostering a culture of safety on the roads," said Angus Poulain, Founder and CEO of Safer Roads International Inc. "By empowering drivers with the knowledge and tools they need to make informed decisions behind the wheel, we aim to mitigate the risks associated with distracted driving and create a safer environment for all."

The collaboration between Safer Roads International Inc. and driving schools across North America is poised to make a significant impact on road safety. By equipping drivers with the skills and awareness necessary to navigate today's complex driving landscape, the initiative seeks to reduce accidents, lower insurance premiums, and ensure that loved ones return home safely.

As Safer Roads International Inc. continues to lead the charge in road safety innovation, the partnership with driving schools marks a pivotal moment in the journey toward safer roads for everyone.

For more information about Safer Roads International Inc. and its initiatives, please visit www.saferroads.ca.

About Safer Roads International Inc.:

Safer Roads International Inc. is a leading provider of road safety solutions dedicated to preventing accidents and saving lives. Founded with a passion for promoting responsible driving behavior, the company develops cutting-edge technologies and initiatives to address the dangers of distracted driving and enhance road safety worldwide.

