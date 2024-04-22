Eco Bright Future, Inc.'s Subsidiary United Heritage Group to Lead Tokenization Efforts in El Salvador

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eco Bright Future, Inc. (OTC: EBFI) ($EBFI) ("Company") announces its subsidiary, United Heritage Group, represented by Alexander Borodich, Founder of Universa Blockchain , a leading innovator in blockchain technology, and several companies and officials in El Salvador have established a strategic collaboration that aims to assess the current digital asset landscape and kick-start the tokenization of real-world assets in El Salvador.



Tokenization converts real-world assets, such as real estate and gold, into digital tokens on a blockchain. This innovative approach reshapes the global economy by offering greater liquidity, accessibility, and transparency. El Salvador made headlines in September 2021 when it became the first country to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender. This historic move paved the way for digital assets' integration into the formal economy, including the tokenization of real estate and gold. As tokenizing real estate and gold assets becomes a viable option in El Salvador, it could attract international investors seeking portfolio diversification, potentially creating a more interconnected global investment landscape. El Salvador's recent digital asset regulation has opened new opportunities for tokenization, leading to broader discussions about its impact on the worldwide economy.

United Heritage Group's commitment to contributing technology, capital, and skilled IT professionals is hopeful it can accelerate the tokenization process in El Salvador. With its experience in successful tokenization projects in the UAE and Tunisia, United Heritage Group intends to establish a financial center for digital assets in San Salvador, envisioning the city as a future digital and financial hub. United Heritage Group has made the necessary filings to obtain the regulatory licenses to operate out of El Salvador.

Eco Bright Future, Inc. will continue to support and collaborate with United Heritage Group as it undertakes the necessary regulatory steps to operate in El Salvador. The Company aims to begin tokenizing real estate and commodities in the coming months, with further plans to expand operations to other jurisdictions. Shareholders can expect updates on the progress of tokenization contracts and upcoming projects.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT:

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Except for historical matters contained herein, statements made in this press release are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may", "will", "to", "plan", "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "intend", "could", "would", "estimate," or "continue", or the negative other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risk, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Also, forward-looking statements represent our management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's filings with OTC Markets. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

