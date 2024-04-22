Enlighten Supply Pool Expands to Harrow on the Hill with New Branch Opening
"We are thrilled to open our newest branch in Harrow on the Hill and expand our reach to better serve our clients and candidates in the area," said Jayson Mehra, CEO of Enlighten Supply Pool.”HARROW, MIDDLESEX, UNITED KINGDOM, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enlighten Supply Pool, a leading provider of staffing solutions for the education industry, are excited to announce the opening of its newest branch in Harrow on the Hill.
— Jayson Mehra
This expansion is a testament to the company's continued growth and commitment to providing high-quality services to its clients and candidates alike.
The new branch, located at Middlesex House, 130 College Road, will offer a wide range of staffing solutions to Schools and Colleges in the West London area. This includes day-to-day, long-term, and Permanent placements for Teachers, Teaching Assistants, Caretakers, SEN Teaching Assistants, Learning Support Assistants, and various other education professionals.
The branch will also provide training and development opportunities for its staff to ensure they are equipped with the necessary skills and knowledge to meet the evolving needs of the education industry.
Enlighten Supply Pool has been providing staffing solutions to the education sector since 2010. With the opening of its new branch in Harrow on the Hill, the company aims to better serve its clients and candidates in all areas, and this is the start of our venture to open additional branches shortly. We aim to provide our clients with access to a larger pool of highly qualified and experienced professionals. This expansion also creates new job opportunities in the local area, contributing to the growth of the community.
"We are thrilled to open our newest branch in Harrow on the Hill and expand our reach to better serve our clients and candidates in the area," said Jayson Mehra, CEO of Enlighten Supply Pool. "Our team is dedicated to providing high-level staffing solutions and exceptional customer service to our clients and candidates. We are excited to be a part of the West London community and look forward to building strong relationships with locals as well."
Enlighten Supply Pool's newest branch in Harrow on the Hill is now open and ready to serve the educational provisions in the West London area. The company remains committed to its mission of providing reliable and high-quality staffing solutions.
For more information, please visit their website at https://www.enlighten-supplypool.com/
Jayson Mehra
Enlighten Supply Pool
+442088638630 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram