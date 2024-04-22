NASHVILLE BALLET ANNOUNCES 2024-25 SEASON WITH PHENOMENAL LINEUP
Led by Artistic Director Nick Mullikin, the New Season Includes Timeless Classics such as Nashville’s Nutcracker, Dracula, and The Sleeping Beauty
The purpose of art is to inspire us, heighten our emotions, and give a visceral experience that enters our memories and reminds us that we are humans who feel.”NASHVILLE, TENN., USA, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nashville Ballet has announced the phenomenal lineup for their 2024-25 Season under the artistic direction of Nick Mullikin. The new season will showcase exceptional works loaded with exhilarating experiences, thought-provoking narratives, and fan-favorite classics as season ticket packages are now available.
— Nick Mullikin, Artistic Director and CEO of Nashville Ballet
Nashville Ballet will present beloved classical stories including Artistic Director Emeritus Paul Vasterling’s Emmy Award-winning Nashville’s Nutcracker, Dracula with George Balanchine’s Serenade, and The Sleeping Beauty – all set to music performed by an award-winning orchestra – The Nashville Symphony.
Audiences will enjoy contemporary masterpieces featuring two world premieres, starting with the production of Frida & Diego’s Dia de los Muertos, choreographed by NB2 Director Maria Konrad, that will celebrate life and death, family bonds, and shared humanity. In addition, the company’s annual Attitude series will feature three powerful pieces, one being a world premiere by Artistic Director Nick Mullikin, that brings awareness to the difficult topic of addiction as it weaves a story of struggle, hope, and connection through breathtaking dance.
“These carefully curated series of works are built around the idea of capturing your imagination,” said Nick Mullikin, Artistic Director and CEO. “The purpose of art is to inspire us, heighten our emotions, and give a visceral experience that enters our memories and reminds us that we are humans who feel.”
Nashville Ballet 2024-25 Season Schedule:
Nashville Dance Festival - July 15 - 19, 2024
The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts at Belmont University & The Martin Center for Nashville Ballet
Dracula with George Balanchine’s Serenade - October 3 - 6, 2024
TPAC's Polk Theater
Frida & Diego’s Dia de los Muertos - October 18 - 20, 2024
The Martin Center at Nashville Ballet
*World Premiere Choreographed by NB2 Director Maria Konrad
Nashville’s Nutcracker - December 6 - 26, 2024
TPAC's Jackson Hall
The Sleeping Beauty - February 22 - 23, 2024
TPAC’s Jackson Hall
Attitude - May 2 - 4, 2025
TPAC’s Polk Theater
*Featuring a World Premiere by Artistic Director Nick Mullikin
Don’t miss this blockbuster lineup as Nashville Ballet offers various season ticket packages designed for date nights or the entire family. Ticket packages are now on sale for as low as $112 and include Dracula, Nashville’s Nutcracker, and The Sleeping Beauty. View season ticket savings and purchase options including the Complete Package, Family Package, or the Symphony Package at NashvilleBallet.com, or by phone at 615-297-2966 ext. 710.
Nashville Ballet creates, performs, teaches, and promotes dance as an essential and inspiring element of the Nashville community. Season ticket holders' support helps to sustain Nashville Ballet’s artistic and educational excellence, accessible arts education to children and adults throughout the Nashville area and beyond, contributing to the city’s vibrant arts and cultural landscape.
ABOUT NASHVILLE BALLET:
Nashville Ballet, the largest professional ballet company in Tennessee, presents a varied repertoire of classical ballet and contemporary works by noted choreographers, including original works by Artistic Director Nick Mullikin, and other guest artists. Nashville Ballet and the second company, NB2, provides more than 55,000 arts experiences to adults and children annually through virtual and in-person season performances and Community Engagement programming. Nashville Ballet curriculum-based Community Engagement and Education Programs bring dance education to over 12,000 students in over 25 schools across 21 council districts in Middle Tennessee. School of Nashville Ballet provides exceptional dance training to students ages two and up.
Nashville Ballet receives public funding from Metro Arts, the Tennessee Arts Commission, and the National Endowment for the Arts. Contributions from local, regional, and national institutional funders, community partners, and hundreds of generous individuals provide ongoing support for Nashville Ballet’s mission-critical programs.
To learn more about Nashville Ballet, please visit www.NashvilleBallet.com.
Nashville Ballet 2024-25 Season Information:
Season Schedule: https://www.nashvilleballet.com/24-25-season-overview
Season Ticket Packages: https://www.nashvilleballet.com/24-25-season-packages
