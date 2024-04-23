Biological Safety Cabinet Market is projected to achieve a CAGR of 6.16% to reach US$210.036 million by 2029
The biological safety cabinet market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.16% from US$138.221 million in 2022 to US$210.036 million by 2029.
The key growth drivers to propel the biological safety cabinet market during the forecasted period are:
• The growing focus on laboratory safety for keeping the workers and employees at the bio labs safe and healthy from any hazardous chemicals or biological compounds that can negatively affect the health of the people is fueling the demand for biological safety cabinets globally. These biological safety cabinets work together with the safety regulations and requirements to maintain safety in the lab and provide a healthy environment to the workers in the lab.
• Another factor that is contributing to the growth of biological safety cabinets in the market is the growing collaborations and investments among major pharmaceutical companies that are developing new drugs and working in the lab constantly need to develop and maintain safety standards for the health of the workers. This is expected to positively impact the growth of the biological safety cabinet market over the forecast period.
The biological safety cabinet market, by class type, is divided into three types- Class I, Class II, and Class III. These different classes for the biological safety cabinets are segmented based on the level of protection they can provide in the research lab for the employees working in that facility. The highest protection is provided by the class III biological safety cabinet and from there it gets a little down till the class I biological safety cabinet but still is useful in some cases according to the needs of the end-user. Therefore, the different types of classes available in the level of protection provided by the biological safety cabinet are expected to propel growth in the market.
The biological safety cabinet market, by application, is divided into two types- Pathogenic sample handling, and research & development applications. The biological safety cabinets have different applications that include research & development applications where the major pharmaceutical research facilities use these as safety procedures and requirements for the workers of the lab where they research and develop new drugs to cure diseases.
The biological safety cabinet market, by end-user, is divided into two types- Testing & diagnostic laboratories, and research institutes. There are different end-users for the biological safety cabinet market that use these biological safety cabinets according to their use case for instance, research institutes use them as safety protocols and procedures in the research lab to ensure the safety and health of the employees in the research lab. Therefore, the different end-users for the biological safety cabinets to use it according to their need are anticipated to propel growth in the market.
The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the biological safety cabinet market during the forecasted period. This region has several investments by the governments for healthcare and increasing life sciences research facilities by expanding the infrastructure from across the region in several countries.
Additionally, the growing regulations about lab safety and the health of workers in the research lab are contributing significantly to making the major pharmaceutical or healthcare research facilities adopt these biological safety cabinets in their research facility which in turn is anticipated to boost the demand for them across the Asia Pacific region.
The research includes several key players from the biological safety cabinet market, such as Esco Micro Pte. Ltd, Kewaunee International Group, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Baker, Labconco, Germfree Laboratories Inc. (EW Healthcare Partners), Nuarie (Genuit), Euroclone S.p.A, and Air Science.
The market analytics report segments the biological safety cabinet market using the following criteria:
• By Class Type
o Class I
o Class II
o Class III
• By Application
o Pathogenic Samples Handling
o Research & Development Applications
• By End-User
o Testing & Diagnostic Laboratories
o Research Institutes
• By Geography
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Taiwan
• Thailand
• Indonesia
• Others
