Aeroflow Health Celebrates the Success of Nebraska’s Passage of Bill LB1215, Featuring Provisions to Include Access to Products & Services for Expecting and New Mothers

ASHEVILLE, N.C., April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeroflow Health , a nationwide provider of durable medical equipment, celebrates the passage of LB 1215 , sponsored by Senator Ben Hansen. The new law includes critical provisions to ensure every woman in Nebraska’s medical assistance program will be provided with an electric breast pump, a step in the right direction for maternal and infant health in the state. Additionally, the law provides new mothers with ten visits with lactation consultants, starting no later than January 1, 2025.



In Nebraska, Medicaid covers nearly 35% of all births . It's Aeroflow Health’s goal to ensure these mothers have access to the very best medical equipment to improve, and support, these mothers’ breastfeeding and postpartum health journeys. With access to breast pumps and lactation services, mothers in Nebraska can get the education, clinical advice and support they need.

“Aeroflow has been steadfast in its mission to broaden access to care and medical supplies for new mothers across all income levels, and we are proud to honor Senator Hansen’s work to help families across Nebraska," said Ryan Bullock, CSO of Aeroflow Health. “Aeroflow will continue to work with legislators across our nation to remove barriers to care and provide medically-necessary products and services for hardworking American families.”

For over a decade, Aeroflow Health has been committed to providing high-quality medical products and services to patients across the country. The passing of this legislation in Nebraska follows Aeroflow’s success in expanding access to medically necessary products and resources in California, Texas, Florida, Ohio and North Carolina throughout 2023. The organization’s deep expertise into the specific needs of patients has been its driving force to improve equitable health outcomes. For more information about Aeroflow Health and their commitment to improving healthcare access and outcomes, visit https://aeroflowhealth.com/ .

About Aeroflow Health

Aeroflow Health navigates the complicated world of insurance coverage, connecting patients with available medical devices and ongoing support. With a large catalog of products, paired with education, and personalized services, the health-solutions provider has guided millions of wellness journeys since 2001 and is one of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. To learn more about Aeroflow Health and getting medical equipment through insurance, visit https://aeroflowhealth.com/ .