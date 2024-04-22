Cannabix Technologies to Present Marijuana Breathalyzer Technology at International Association for Chemical Testing (IACT) Conference in California

Cannabix is developing Marijuana Breathalyzer devices to give law enforcement and employers a tool to enhance public safety

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannabix Technologies Inc. (CSE: BLO) (OTC PINK: BLOZF) (Frankfurt: 8CT) (the “Company or Cannabix”) developer of marijuana breathalyzer devices for law enforcement and the workplace reports that it will be presenting at the International Association for Chemical Testing (IACT) conference in April. Cannabix’s Dr. Bruce Goldberger Ph.D., will be presenting on Science & Technology Behind Cannabis Breath Testing and the Company’s marijuana breathalyzer system at the conference workshop session. IACT is composed of governmental agency personnel involved in chemical testing related to traffic safety. IACT members are scientific and criminal justice professionals, including forensic scientists, regulatory inspectors, and law enforcement personnel with representatives from a majority of states and international members. IACT has standing committees to address various areas including legislation, training, new equipment and procedures and manufacturers of breath testing equipment.

The Cannabis Breath Testing workshop at IACT 2024 is designed to provide background information regarding the pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of cannabinoids in breath, present the current technology for collection devices from commercial vendors, and discuss the necessary laboratory workflows and analytical considerations when testing these samples.

Dr. Bruce Goldberger is a professor and the former Chief of the Forensic Medicine Division in the Department of Pathology, Immunology and Laboratory Medicine in the College of Medicine at the University of Florida. Dr. Goldberger served as Director of the University of Florida forensic toxicology laboratory for 30 years. Dr. Goldberger is the Principal Investigator of the Florida Drug-Related Outcomes Surveillance and Tracking System and Co-investigator of the National Drug Early Warning System. Dr. Goldberger is a consultant for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Injury Prevention and Control, Overdose Mortality Team, and the National Center for Health Statistics, Division of Vital Statistics. Dr. Goldberger is a consultant and senior advisor to Cannabix Technologies Inc.

Cannabix Technologies Inc. is a developer of marijuana and alcohol breathalyzer technologies for law enforcement, workplaces and laboratories. Cannabix is developing delta-9 THC and alcohol screening devices. Delta-9 THC is the psychoactive component of marijuana that causes impairment. Breath testing for delta-9 THC would allow employers and law enforcement to identify recent marijuana use. Cannabix is the developer of Breath Logix Series of autonomous breath alcohol detection devices for employers and a range of other settings.

