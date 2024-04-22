Ilham Aliyev held one-on-one meeting with President Vladimir Putin
AZERBAIJAN, April 22 - Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, held a one-on-one meeting with Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, in Moscow.
