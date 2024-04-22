Stars Align for Unveiling of ACGC Building in Old Town

In a galaxy not so far away, a new building in the heart of Old Town will be officially unveiled.

The newest addition to the Eureka skyline has been completed, a four-story commercial and residential building on the corner of 2nd and E street will make its official debut to the public on May 4, 2024.

The building is home to some of Humboldt’s most beloved businesses including Good Relations, Tulip, Rooftop Sushi, ACGC Inc. and Tidal Gallery along with thirteen residential apartments.

ACGC Inc. Adams Commercial General Contracting

Who says construction can’t be cool? ACGC Inc. is bringing the boom (literally) to Old Town. With hard hats and high-fives, they’re here to “Build Humboldt Better.” From building residential projects to commercial storefronts, ACGC is your go-to crew for quality construction and design. Our flagship office is home to Tidal Gallery which will showcase artists from around Humboldt and the country.

Tidal Gallery – Making Waves in the Art World

Tidal Gallery is a project by ACGC Inc. Adams Commercial General Contracting to uplift artistry and craftsmanship in Humboldt County and beyond. Tidal Gallery is a dynamic art gallery dedicated to contemporary art and sculpture and serves as a platform for emerging talents as well as established artists from Humboldt and across the nation. Shows rotate every two months and the gallery will host artist receptions the first Friday of every month for new exhibits.

Good Relations – Serving Looks for 30 Years and Counting

Get ready to turn up the heat with Good Relations, Eureka’s own sex-positive boutique. From lingerie that screams “confidence” to accessories that whisper “naughty,” they’ve got it all. It’s about time we let our freak flags fly, and Good Relations is here to help us do it in style with a brand-new look in a brand *spanking* new space.

Tulip – Where Natural Beauty Meets Glam

Indulge your senses at Tulip, the all-natural perfume store and exclusive purveyor of natural makeup options. Unleash your inner eco-goddess with scents as pure as the California breeze. Tulip’s makeup line is so exclusive, it practically has a VIP section of its own.

Rooftop Sushi

We’re taking dinner to new heights—literally! Our rooftop bar is not your average watering hole. Say hello to ramen, sushi, and hibachi grilling under the stars with the best view of Humboldt Bay and the Eureka skyline. The soft opening for Rooftop Sushi will be Thursday, April 18, 2024. For the grand celebration and official opening, join us on Saturday, May 4, 2024, from 5:00-8:00 at 339 2nd Street. Events for the evening include a Lunar New Year celebration hosted by HAPI (Humboldt Asians & Pacific Islanders) along E Street. Tidal Gallery will have an artist reception for the first exhibiting artists, Keith & Gabe Schneider. Tulip and Good Relations will have activations and Rooftop Sushi will be open for dining and drinks.

See you there and “may the fourth be with you.”