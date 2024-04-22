Automotive Logistics Market Projected to Hit $433.6 Billion by 2031, Exclusive Report by Allied Market Research

Automotive Logistics Market Growth

PREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Automotive Logistics Market by Service (Warehousing and Transportation), by Type (Finished Vehicles and Automotive Parts), by Mode of Transport (Land, Air, and Sea), and by Distribution Area (Domestic and International): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐛 $𝟒𝟑𝟑.𝟔 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $𝟐𝟒𝟏.𝟕 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐧𝐨𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟔.𝟏% 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝 𝐨𝐟 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧 𝐢𝐧-𝐝𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐡 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐬, 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐬, 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐬, 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐢𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬, 𝐭𝐨𝐩 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐝𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬.

𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

The global automotive logistics market is gaining traction due to the rise in free-trade agreements between several countries, an expanding e-commerce sector, and a substantial growth of global trade activities. Additionally, the surge in the number of seaports across the world is estimated to accelerate the growth of the market. However, stringent emission norms may hinder the market growth to some extent. Nevertheless, technological advancements like machine-to-machine communication have brought a paradigm switch in the transport domain, specifically in waterway transportation. This is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to the market in future.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

In terms of service, the transportation segment contributed to the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly four-fifths of the global automotive logistics market share. Moreover, the same segment is set to make notable contributions toward the global market share in 2031. The growth of the segment over the forecast timeline can be credited to the rise in the use of transportation management software for optimizing routes, handling carriers, and transforming paper-based documentation into digital/analog. Furthermore, transportation management software helps in reducing freight costs, track deliveries in real-time, and enhance customer service. However, the warehousing segment is predicted to register the fastest 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟕.𝟒% during the forecast timeline. The segmental growth over the forecast timeframe can be attributed to the growing penetration of robots in warehouse management activities. In addition, warehouses are making use of robotic systems in various warehouse & logistics processes such as picking, sorting, packing, transporting, and inspection.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐛 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧’𝐬 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞

On the basis of mode of transport, the land segment contributed to the largest market share of nearly two-thirds in 2021 and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast timeframe. The segment is driven by a surge in investments in road transport activities as they need lesser requirements as compared to air and railway transportation. Also, the increase in the export and import of goods through land has accelerated the growth of the segment. The sea segment, on the other hand, is expected to register the highest 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟕.𝟓% during the forecast period, owing to an increase in the transportation of major goods via sea route.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐬𝐮𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐲

Based on distribution area, the domestic segment held the largest market share of nearly two-thirds of the global market share in 2021 and is expected to dominate the market share by 2031. The growth is attributed to an increase in domestic services involving sending of documents from one place to another and goods delivery in a country like parcel delivery, document courier, and cargo transport. The international segment, on the other hand, is estimated to showcase the fastest growth with 7.3% CAGR throughout the forecast timeframe. The growth is driven by factors such as large-scale distribution of goods and logistics from one country to another via flight and sea route.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

On the basis of service, the transportation segment accounted for the highest market share in 2021, contributing to m=nearly four-fifths of the global automotive logistics market and is expected to rule the roost throughout the forecast timeframe. The growth is attributed to the surge in usage of transportation management software for enhancing routes, transforming paper-derived documentation into digital/analog, and handling carriers. Moreover, transportation management software assists in enhancing customer service, tracking deliveries in real-time, and decreasing freight costs. The warehousing segment, on the other hand, would showcase a notable 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟕.𝟒% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2031. The rising robot’s penetration in warehouse management processes like inspection, transporting, packing, sorting, and picking.

𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏

By Region, Asia-Pacific contributed notably toward the global automotive logistics market share in 2021, and is projected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The region accounted for more than two-fifths of the global market share in 2021. The same region is slated to contribute significantly toward the global market size in 2031. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific automotive logistics industry is anticipated to record the highest 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟕.𝟏% over 2022-2031. The regional market growth over the projected timespan is owing to the thriving e-commerce sector in developing countries of the region. In addition, favorable government policies pertaining to the development of strong automotive logistics infrastructure in the Asia-Pacific will drive regional market trends.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

United Parcel Service of America, Inc.

Schenker Deutschland AG

Nippon Express Co., Ltd

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE & Co.KG

FedEx Corporation

DSV A/S

Deutsche Post AG

DB Schenker

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

CEVA Logistics AG

A.P. Moller-Maersk

The report offers a thorough analysis of prominent players in the global automotive logistics market. These frontrunners have employed various strategies, including making acquisitions, launching new products, obtaining product approvals, forming partnerships, and expanding their operations, all with the goal of augmenting their market share and upholding dominant positions across diverse regions. The report is instrumental in spotlighting the business performance, operating segments, product portfolios, and strategic maneuvers of these market players, providing a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

The pandemic affected almost every dimension of economic activity and individuals globally. As a consequence of the coronavirus outbreak, important supply chains in the logistics and transportation industry were hampered.

For instance, according to a report by the International Finance Corporation (IFC), total container volumes handled at Chinese ports dropped by 10.1% in the initial of 2020. In addition, air freight volumes fell by 19% in March 2020.

In addition, as the business to business (B2B) logistics industry suffered and came to a halt, business to customer (B2C) emerged during the pandemic, owing to the growth of the online retail and e-commerce industry. Attributed to the lockdown and social distancing impact, the demand for online retailing has increased as compared to offline retailing. For instance, in 2019, online shopping rose by 20% and then by 30% during the lockdown. Rise in online sales compelled companies to restructure their warehouse to manage e-commerce logistics.

Furthermore, with the revival in trade owing to fast pace of vaccination across the globe, the demand for automotive logistics services, that offer a cost-effective and fast delivery of items, is expected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period.

