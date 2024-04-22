[Grasping China-PSC Opportunities] The “Conference of Entrepreneurs”, supporting activity for the “6th Ministerial Conference of the Forum for Economic and Trade Co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries (Macao)”, will be held tomorr…

MACAU, April 22 - One of the supporting activities of the “6th Ministerial Conference of the Forum for Economic and Trade Co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries (Macao)”, the “Conference of Entrepreneurs” will be held tomorrow (23 April), at the China-Portuguese-speaking Countries Commercial and Trade Service Platform Complex, with the theme “Promoting the New Trends of Digital Transformation and Sharing the New Opportunities Presented by Green Development”. This conference will gather heavyweight guests in Macao: leaders and representatives from governments, trade promotion organisations, chambers of commerce, and enterprises from mainland China, the nine Portuguese-speaking Countries (PSC), and the Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area will attend, assisting companies in seizing the forefront opportunities of digital transformation and green development.

This Conference will be jointly organised by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) and the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM), and co-organised by the Permanent Secretariat of the Forum for Economic and Trade Co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries (Macao), with the support of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Angola (CCIA), the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil), the Cape Verde TradeInvest, the Guinea Investment Promotion Agency, the Chamber of Commerce of Equatorial Guinea, the Mozambique Investment and Export Promotion Agency (APIEX), the Portuguese Trade and Investment Agency (AICEP), the Commerce and Investment Promotion Agency (APCI) of São Tomé, the TradeInvest Timor-Leste and the China-Portuguese-speaking Countries Federation of Entrepreneurs.

The Conference will feature a signing ceremony and two seminars on the integration of digital technology with traditional industries and topics of green economy and sustainable development. Additionally, there will be business matchmaking sessions to help companies from various regions explore opportunities in areas such as the “1+4” industries and promote co-operation between Chinese and PSC enterprises. These efforts aim to bring opportunities for the appropriate diversification of Macao's economy.