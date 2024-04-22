OSCE Webinar Highlights Climate Science's Role in Enhancing Energy Resilience

Addressing the significant challenges climate change poses to energy resilience, the OSCE, in collaboration with Argonne National Laboratory, hosted a webinar on 28 March focused on leveraging climate science for energy planning. The event, part of the "Mitigating Climate Change Threats to Critical Energy Infrastructure" project, attracted over 100 specialists from Central Asia, Eastern Europe, South Eastern Europe, and the Mediterranean.

As energy decision-makers face the significant challenge of limited access to detailed climate models, participants of the webinar discussed the critical role of downscaled climate models and data interpretation in energy policymaking. Highlighting successful U.S. case studies, the webinar emphasized the importance of innovative climate model downscaling techniques that offer localized climate projections essential for risk-informed energy sector strategies, including transition planning and adaptation efforts.

The initiative, funded by Austria, Germany, Italy, Poland, and the United States, underscores the OSCE's commitment to enhancing the capacity of energy and climate experts to prepare for evolving climate realities, safeguarding energy infrastructure against the impacts of climate change.