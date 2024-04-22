DeFi Technologies to Present at the Blockchain & Digital Asset Virtual Investor Conference April 25th

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend in person or online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

Toronto, Canada, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Defi Technologies (CBOE CA: DEFI), a financial technology company that pioneers the convergence of traditional capital markets with the world of decentralised finance (“DeFi”), today announced that Russell Starr, Head of Capital Markets, will present live at the Blockchain & Digital Asset Virtual Investor Conference hosted by Alpha Transform Holdings and VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on April 25th, 2024

DATE: April 25th

TIME: 3:00 – 3:30 pm ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3JaIRj3

Available for 1x1 meetings: April 25th

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

DeFi Technologies Subsidiary Valour Inc. Launches the First Short Spot Bitcoin ETP in the Nordics

DeFi Technologies Subsidiary, Valour, Forges Strategic Collaboration with Core Foundation to Launch Innovative Bitcoin ETPs

DeFi Technologies Inc. Subsidiary, Valour Inc., Launches Trading Desk in UAE to Expand ETP Listings and Presence in the Middle East

DeFi Technologies' Subsidiary Valour Inc. Reaches a Record of $C838 Million in AUM

DeFi Technologies to Join Coinbase and Grayscale in Upcoming Panel Discussion at Bitcoin Investor Day, Moderated by Anthony Pompliano

###

About DeFi Technologies

DeFi Technologies Inc. (NEO: DEFI) ( GR: R9B ) (OTC: DEFTF) is a crypto native technology company that pioneers the convergence of traditional capital markets with the world of decentralized finance (DeFi). With a dedicated focus on industry-leading Web3 technologies, DeFi Technologies aims to provide widespread investor access to the future of finance. Backed by an esteemed team of experts with extensive experience in financial markets and digital assets, we are committed to revolutionizing the way individuals and institutions interact with the evolving financial ecosystem. Join DeFi Technologies' digital community on Linkedin and Twitter, and for more details, visit https://defi.tech/

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

DeFi Technologies

Russell Starr

Head of Capital Markets

rstarr@defi.tech

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences John M. Viglotti SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access OTC Markets Group (212) 220-2221 johnv@otcmarkets.com