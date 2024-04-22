Vinanz to Present at the Blockchain & Digital Asset Virtual Investor Conference April 25th

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

Road Town, BVI , April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Vinanz Limited (OTCQB: VINZF and AQSE: BTC), the London listed Bitcoin mining company focusing on decentralised deployment of Bitcoin mining clusters in multiple data facilities throughout the US and Canada, today announced that the Company’s Executive Chairman, Mr. David Lenigas (“Chairman”), will present live at the Blockchain & Digital Asset Virtual Investor Conference hosted by Alpha Transform Holdings and VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on April 25th , 2024.



DATE: April 25th

TIME: 10am ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3JaIRj3

Available for 1x1 meetings: April 25th



This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the Company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.



About Vinanz Limited

Vinanz is listed in London Aquis and is building out a fully-fledged Bitcoin mining company initially focusing on installing clusters of Bitcoin miners within multiple facilities throughout the US and Canada through third-party cryptocurrency mining providers. Whilst the Company will focus initially on BTC mining, it will also consider the mining of other cryptocurrencies, and operations in the DeFi and Big Data space in the future. The Company intends to be able to provide a listed UK platform to offer entry to the technology and cryptocurrency business.



About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (“VIC”) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

The directors of Vinanz Limited accept responsibility for this announcement.



CONTACTS:

For further information please contact:

Vinanz Limited

David Lenigas david@vinanz.co.uk

Jeremy Edelman jeremy@vinanz.co.uk

First Sentinel (Corporate Adviser and Broker)

Brian Stockbridge brian@first-sentinel.com

+44 (0) 20 3855 5551



Clear Capital Markets (Broker)

Bob Roberts bobroberts@clear-cm.co.uk

+44 (0) 20 3869 6080



Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com







Virtual Investor Conferences John M. Viglotti SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access OTC Markets Group (212) 220-2221 johnv@otcmarkets.com