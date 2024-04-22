Amphibian Capital to Present at the Blockchain & Digital Asset Virtual Investor Conference April 25th at 930a EST

Phoenix, AZ, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







Amphibian Capital domiciled in the British Virgin Islands, are focused on Digital Assets Hedge Fund of Funds, today announced that Todd Bendell, Co Founder and Alexandre Pereira, COO, will present live at the Blockchain & Digital Asset Virtual Investor Conference hosted by Alpha Transform Holdings and VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on April 25th, 2024.



DATE: April 25th

TIME: 930a EST

LINK: https://bit.ly/3JaIRj3

Amphibian is available for 1x1 meetings: April 23-April 30.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

USD Fund up 8.03% NET 2024 through Q1

BTC fund up 78.07% NET 2024 through Q1 (5.44% BTC on BTC)

ETH fund up 70.82% NET 2024 through Q1 (6.82% ETH on ETH)

#1 Performing Crypto FoF Q3 2023

About Amphibian Capital

Amphibian Capital is a Digital Assets fund of funds investing in the world’s leading market- neutral Digital Asset hedge funds. We have researched 700+ funds, vetted 100+, and constructed a portfolio with the top 15-20 based on a proprietary diligence process and algorithm. This provides institutional allocators with the ability to gain diversiﬁed digital asset exposure with one investment. Amphibian Capital offers USD, BTC, and ETH denominated funds giving investors the opportunity to maintain long exposure to crypto with disciplined and resilient risk management measures in place. Amphibian was recently rated the top performing crypto Fund of Funds for Q3 which were some of the most challenging market conditions in the last 5+ years.

CONTACTS:

Amphibian Capital

Todd Bendell

Co Founder & Managing Partner

+1 (708) 205-4051

todd@amphibiancapital.com

















