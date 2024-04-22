CEO of Collective Audience, Peter Bordes, Inducted into NJ Advertising Hall of Fame

Garden State’s Leading Marketing Association Recognizes Extraordinary Career of Peter Bordes and His Many Contributions to the Advertising & Marketing Industry

NORTH ARLINGTON, N.J., April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collective Audience, Inc. (Nasdaq: CAUD), a leading innovator of audience-based performance advertising and media solutions, announced its CEO, Peter Bordes, has been inducted into the The New Jersey Ad Club Advertising Hall of Fame in recognition of his many career achievements and their contribution to the industry.







He was joined by Edward Burns of New Jersey Advance Media; Michelle Lazzarotti of Saint Peter’s University Hospital; Ken Lombardo of SGW Integrated Marketing; and Tom Sullivan of Princeton Partners. The five new inductees will be honored during a ceremony on June 5, 2024, at The Highlawn in West Orange, New Jersey.

“Congratulations to our new Hall of Fame inductees, who have demonstrated leadership, creativity, and professional integrity throughout their careers,” stated NJ Ad Club president, Christian Estrellado. “Each has advanced the advertising profession in New Jersey and exemplifies everything that makes our state’s advertising and marketing industry so special.”

Commented Bordes: “I am greatly honored by this recognition, as it acknowledges my passion for all things media, advertising, technology and innovation, as well as my entrepreneurial heritage with Greater Media, Inc. which was founded by my father in New Jersey in the mid-50s.

“As a disruptor in the evolution of radio and cable TV, he inspired my passion for media and innovation that set me on my journey as an entrepreneur and as the digital transformation began to completely change the world of media and advertising. We have entered into one of the most exciting and meaningful phases of AdTech innovation, as the flat Orwellian interconnected world becomes a reality with every industry being digitally transformed.”

Bordes has been leading the growth and development of Collective Audience’s new end-to-end platform, AudienceDesk™ powered by AudienceCloud™. The cloud-based infrastructure platform was designed from the ground up as the next generation integrated digital advertising and media ecosystem. It empowers brands, agencies and publishers with audience-based performance advertising and media solutions in a way that unlocks unrealized value and introduces a new level of integrated collaboration.

2024 Inductees Bios

Peter Bordes – Currently CEO of Collective Audience, Bordes is a lifelong entrepreneur who also founded and is a managing partner of Trajectory Ventures and Trajectory Capital. During his 30-year career in media, advertising, technology, and venture capital, he has founded and lead numerous companies’ innovation, disrupting digital media and the advertising industry during that time.

Edward Burns – Burns has enjoyed a long and illustrious career in media and publishing. Prior to serving in his current position as associate vice president of Healthcare Marketing at New Jersey Advance Media, he was group publisher at Wainscot Media, where he launched numerous regional magazines throughout New Jersey and New York.

Michelle Lazzarotti – As the senior director of Marketing and Media Relations for Saint Peter’s University Hospital, she has led the hospital’s marketing and media relations department for 20+ years. She was instrumental in Saint Peter’s adoption of new technology for building the business and setting appointments for hospital-owned practices. Under Lazzarotti’s guidance, Saint Peter’s has won more than 160 national and global marketing and creative awards.

Ken Lombardo – As a creative director in New Jersey-based agencies for over 25 years and New York-based agencies for 11 years, Lombardo has an uncanny ability to create concepts that tell the most engaging stories and connect with audiences. Currently, VP of Creative Director at SGW Integrated Marketing, Lombardo has worked on countless global brands during his 40+ year career.

Tom Sullivan – The Princeton Partners CEO is an accomplished business leader and brand marketing professional who has brought together business, government, and non-profit experience to accelerate growth and advance positive change. He has led brand transformations and go-to-market initiatives for Fortune 1000 companies, financial institutions, hospitals, government entities, non-profits, and start-ups.

About the New Jersey Ad Club and The Hall of Fame

The NJ Ad Club promotes industry resources, creates a dialog on issues of importance to the advertising community, helps members develop new skills, and provides opportunities for business relationships with New Jersey-based companies. For more information about the New Jersey Ad Club, visit www.njadclub.org.

Sponsored by the New Jersey Advertising Club, the Hall of Fame was founded in 1981. Its mission is to recognize the contributions communications professionals from every walk of life have made to the industry in New Jersey.

For more information about the Advertising Hall of Fame of New Jersey, or to purchase tickets to the induction ceremony, visit www.njadclub.org.

About Collective Audience

Collective Audience provides an innovative audience-based performance advertising and media platform for brands, agencies and publishers. The company has introduced a new open, interconnected, data driven, digital advertising and media ecosystem that will uniquely eliminate many inefficiencies in the digital ad buyer and seller process for brands, agencies and publishers. It will deliver long sought-after visibility, complementary technology, and unique audience data that drives focus on performance, brand reach, traffic and transactions.

For the AdTech providers and media buyers who come onto Collective Audience’s platform, they will be able to leverage audience data as a new asset class, powered by AI as an intelligence layer to guide decision-making.

To learn more, visit collectiveaudience.co.

