Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,150 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,092 in the last 365 days.

PSB Holdings, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2024 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, Tangible Net Book Value Per Share Up 8% In Past Year

WAUSAU, Wis., April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  PSB Holdings, Inc. (“PSB”) (OTCQX: PSBQ), the holding company for Peoples State Bank (“Peoples”) serving Northcentral and Southeastern Wisconsin reported first quarter earnings ending March 31, 2024 of $0.39 per common share on net income of $1.6 million, compared to $0.55 per common share on net income of $2.3 million during the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2023, and $0.67 per common share on net income of $2.9 million during the first quarter ending March 31, 2023.

PSB’s first quarter 2024 operating results reflected the following changes from the fourth quarter of 2023: (1) lower net interest income as deposit and FHLB borrowing costs rose faster than interest income on loans; (2) lower non-interest income due primarily to the sale of investment securities at a loss with the proceeds reinvested into higher yielding investments; (3) higher non-interest expense related to annual salary increases in the first quarter and a reduction in vesting of incentives and benefits recorded in the prior quarter; (4) stronger capital ratios supported by additional earnings and slightly lower total assets; and (6) an increase in non-performing assets related to one borrower in the timber industry impacted by weather conditions and economic stress in that industry.

“We continue to focus on building shareholder value in a challenging environment, with common tangible book value increasing to $24.21 per share and stronger than expected loan growth prospects looking forward. However, rising funding costs remain a challenge. While new loan origination coupons have risen in the first quarter, the cost of new FHLB borrowings and continued rate increases in our existing deposits rose faster than asset yields as a whole,” stated Scott Cattanach, President and CEO.

March 31, 2024, Highlights:

  • Net interest income declined to $9.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, from $9.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, as increases in asset and loan yields were offset by increases in funding costs.

  • Tangible book value per common share increased to $24.21 at March 31, 2024, compared to $23.84 one quarter earlier and $22.43 at March 31, 2023. During the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, tangible book value per share was positively influenced by net income, intangible asset amortization, and stock repurchase activity.

  • Loans increased $2.9 million in the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, to $1.08 billion. Allowance for credit losses increased to 1.14% of gross loans.

  • Return on tangible common equity was 6.57% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to 9.64% the prior quarter and 12.63% one year earlier.

  • Noninterest income was $1.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to $1.1 million the prior quarter. The current quarter reflected a slightly larger loss on the sale of investment securities as the Company continues to reposition the investment portfolio into higher yielding investments.

  • Noninterest expenses increased $967,000 in the first quarter of 2024, to $8.3 million from $7.4 million the prior quarter. The increase reflected scheduled salary increases and costs associated with vesting of other benefits. December 2023 quarterly salary costs were lowered by adjustments to post retirement and incentive accruals.   March 2024 quarterly salaries and employee benefits expense was 2.3% greater than March 2023 quarterly salaries and employee benefits.

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality Review

Total assets decreased $5.5 million to $1.42 billion at March 31, 2024. Cash and cash equivalents decreased $11.9 million, to $15.9 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $27.8 million the previous quarter. The lower cash and cash equivalent level primarily reflects proceeds used to fund higher yielding loans and investments. Investment securities available for sale increased $1.5 million to $165.6 million at March 31, 2024, from $164.0 million one quarter earlier. During the first quarter, $6.3 million available for sale securities were sold with the proceeds reinvested into higher yielding investments. Total collateralized liquidity available to meet cash demands was approximately $396 million at March 31, 2024, with an additional $317 million that could be raised in a short time frame from the brokered CDs market.

Total loans receivable increased $2.9 million to $1.08 billion at March 31, 2024 due primarily to draw downs of prior quarter loans in process, although gross loans outstanding declined $7.4 million. Commercial real estate loans decreased $8.2 million to $609.6 million at March 31, 2024, from $617.9 million the prior quarter. Commercial non-real estate loans decreased $1.3 million to $159.7 million at March 31, 2024, from $161.0 million one quarter earlier. Residential real estate loans increased $1.6 million from the prior quarter to $339.8 million from $338.2 million. The loan portfolio remains well diversified with commercial real estate loans totaling 54.7% of gross loans followed by residential real estate loans at 30.5% of gross loans, commercial non-real estate loans at 14.3% and consumer loans at 0.4%.

The allowance for credit losses increased slightly to 1.14% of gross loans at March 31, 2024, from 1.13% the prior quarter. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans were zero for the last three quarters ending March 31, 2024, compared to net recoveries of 0.02% one year earlier. Non-performing assets increased to 0.83% of total assets at March 31, 2024, due primarily to the addition of a $5.1 million loan to a borrower in the timber industry. Specific reserves have been established on the loan relationship for potential losses. For the fifth consecutive quarter, the Bank did not own any foreclosed real estate.

Total deposits decreased $28.5 million to $1.11 billion at March 31, 2024, from $1.14 billion at December 31, 2023. The decline in deposits reflects a pay down of $9.5 million in maturing brokered deposits and national CDs and a $22.2 million decline in uninsured deposits. Insured core and time deposits increased $3.2 million during the first quarter.

The composition of deposits continued to change during the first quarter of 2024 as customers seek higher deposit rates. At March 31, 2024, money market deposits and retail time deposits increased to 41.6% of deposits, compared to 40.6% at December 31, 2023. Uninsured and uncollateralized deposits declined to 19.3% of total deposits at March 31, 2024, from 20.9% of total deposits at December 31, 2023.
FHLB advances increased to $158.3 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $134.0 million at December 31, 2023. FHLB advances were used to fund repayment of certain brokered deposit maturities and supplement local deposit changes.

Tangible stockholder equity as a percent of total tangible assets was 7.60% at March 31, 2024, compared to 7.49% at December 31, 2023, and 7.54% at March 31, 2023.

Tangible net book value per common share increased $1.78, to $24.21, at March 31, 2024, compared to $22.43 one year earlier, an increase of 7.9%. Relative to the prior quarter, tangible net book value per common share increased $0.37 due to continued earnings. New security purchases with higher yields helped offset an increase in national market interest rates that lowered the value of the securities portfolio during the first quarter. The accumulated other comprehensive loss on the investment portfolio was $20.8 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $20.7 million one quarter earlier.

Operations Review

Net interest income declined to $9.3 million (on a net margin of 2.80%) for the first quarter of 2024 from $9.6 million (on a net margin of 2.88%) for the fourth quarter of 2023, and $9.9 million (on a net margin of 3.21%) for the first quarter of 2023. Earning asset yields increased 13 basis points to 5.12% during the first quarter of 2024 from 4.99% during the fourth quarter of 2023, while interest bearing deposit and borrowing costs increased 21 basis points to 3.00% compared to 2.79% during the fourth quarter of 2023.

The increase in earning asset yields was primarily due to higher yields on loan originations and renewals during the quarter. Partially offsetting the increased yield on earning assets during the quarter was the loss of interest income of approximately $114,000 on a newly classified non-performing loan. Taxable security yields were 2.80% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to 2.72% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, up 8 basis points. Loan yields increased during the first quarter to 5.59% from 5.43% for the fourth quarter of 2023, up 16 basis points as loans repriced to higher market rates and increased credit spreads.

Rising deposit costs for savings and demand deposits, money market deposits, time deposits and FHLB advances were responsible for the rise in the Bank’s cost of funds. Additionally, the Company accepted an increase in $26.0 million of additional seasonal high yield municipal average deposits during the first quarter, which accelerated the overall rising cost of deposits during the quarter. The municipal deposits are expected to be drawn down during the second quarter. The overall cost of all deposits was 2.14% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to 1.91% the prior quarter, up 23 basis points. FHLB advance costs rose to 4.08% during the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, from 4.01% the prior quarter, and greater use of FHLB advance funding lowered net interest margin.

Total noninterest income decreased slightly for the first quarter of 2024 to $1.04 million, from $1.10 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, due primarily to investment restructuring activity with a loss on the sale of investment securities during the first quarter of $495,000 compared to a loss of $297,000 in the fourth quarter of 2023. Mortgage banking income increased by $61,000, or 24.6%, to $308,000 in the March 2024 quarter. At March 31, 2024, the Bank serviced $366.6 million in secondary market residential mortgage loans for others which provides fee income.

Noninterest expenses increased to $8.3 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $7.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The fourth quarter of 2023 included lower salary and benefit expenses due to a recovery of post-retirement benefits and incentive accruals. The first quarter ended March 31, 2024, also reflected higher salary and benefit expenses due to annual salary increases and costs associated with various benefits.

Taxes decreased $709,000 during the first quarter to $169,000 from $878,000 one quarter earlier. The decrease reflects lower pre-tax income, the relative value of tax exempt income assets, and the benefit related to a Wisconsin state tax change that exempts certain loan interest income effectively eliminating Wisconsin tax expense.

About PSB Holdings, Inc.

PSB Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Peoples State Bank. Peoples is a community bank headquartered in Wausau, Wisconsin, serving northcentral and southeastern Wisconsin from eleven full-service banking locations in Marathon, Oneida, Vilas, Portage, Milwaukee and Waukesha counties and a loan production office in Dane County. Peoples also provides investment and insurance products, along with retirement planning services, through Peoples Wealth Management, a division of Peoples. PSB Holdings, Inc. is traded under the stock symbol PSBQ on the OTCQX Market. More information about PSB, its management, and its financial performance may be found at www.psbholdingsinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about PSB’s business based, in part, on assumptions made by management and include, without limitation, statements with respect to the potential growth of PSB, its future profits, expected stock repurchase levels, future dividend rates, future interest rates, and the adequacy of its capital position. Forward-looking statements can be affected by known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including, but not limited to, strength of the economy, the effects of government policies, including interest rate policies, risks associated with the execution of PSB’s vision and growth strategy, including with respect to current and future M&A activity, and risks associated with global economic instability. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date on which they are made and PSB does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.


   

PSB Holdings, Inc.          
Consolidated Balance Sheets          
March 31, 2024, September 30, June 30, and March 31, 2023, unaudited, December 31, 2023 derived from audited financial statements
           
  Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)   2024     2023     2023     2023     2023  
           
Assets          
           
Cash and due from banks $ 13,340   $ 20,887   $ 12,881   $ 27,409   $ 13,336  
Interest-bearing deposits   105     1,431     668     892     538  
Federal funds sold   2,439     5,462     7,764     16,138     25,766  
           
Cash and cash equivalents   15,884     27,780     21,313     44,439     39,640  
Securities available for sale (at fair value)   165,566     164,024     160,883     167,382     190,738  
Securities held to maturity (fair values of $81,234, $82,514, $75,236, $81,489 and        
  $82,610, respectively   87,104     87,081     86,908     87,335     87,889  
Equity securities   1,474     1,474     2,273     2,178     2,070  
Loans held for sale   865     230     971     151     -  
Loans receivable, net (allowance for credit losses of $12,494, $12,302, $12,267,        
  $11,922 and $11,593, respectively   1,081,394     1,078,475     1,098,019     1,048,322     973,270  
Accrued interest receivable   5,467     5,136     4,716     4,274     4,062  
Foreclosed assets   -     -     -     -     -  
Premises and equipment, net   13,427     13,098     13,242     13,256     13,406  
Mortgage servicing rights, net   1,657     1,664     1,684     1,666     1,682  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock (at cost)   7,006     6,373     6,373     6,359     4,620  
Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance   24,242     24,085     23,931     23,776     25,078  
Core deposit intangible   249     273     297     321     348  
Goodwill   2,541     2,541     2,541     2,541     2,541  
Other assets   11,682     11,866     14,094     14,933     14,444  
           
TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,418,558   $ 1,424,100   $ 1,437,245   $ 1,416,933   $ 1,359,788  
           
Liabilities          
           
Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 247,608   $ 266,829   $ 288,765   $ 282,153   $ 267,836  
Interest-bearing deposits   865,744     874,973     883,474     860,981     839,757  
           
   Total deposits   1,113,352     1,141,802     1,172,239     1,143,134     1,107,593  
           
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   158,250     134,000     128,000     133,000     113,000  
Other borrowings   8,096     8,058     5,660     5,730     5,033  
Senior subordinated notes   4,776     4,774     4,772     4,771     4,769  
Junior subordinated debentures   12,947     12,921     12,896     12,870     12,844  
Allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments   477     577     512     712     762  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   10,247     12,681     10,258     11,783     10,576  
           
   Total liabilities   1,308,145     1,314,813     1,334,337     1,312,000     1,254,577  
           
Stockholders' equity          
           
Preferred stock - no par value:          
   Authorized - 30,000 shares; no shares issued or outstanding          
   Outstanding - 7,200 shares, respectively   7,200     7,200     7,200     7,200     7,200  
Common stock - no par value with a stated value of $1.00 per share:          
   Authorized - 18,000,000 shares; Issued - 5,490,798 shares          
   Outstanding - 4,147,649, 4,164,735, 4,174,197, 4,190,252 and          
     4,241,501 shares, respectively   1,830     1,830     1,830     1,830     1,830  
Additional paid-in capital   8,466     8,460     8,421     8,382     8,311  
Retained earnings   134,271     132,666     131,624     130,396     128,968  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax   (20,775 )   (20,689 )   (26,190 )   (23,240 )   (22,515 )
Treasury stock, at cost - 1,343,149, 1,326,063, 1,316,601, 1,300,546 and          
  1,249,297 shares, respectively   (20,579 )   (20,180 )   (19,977 )   (19,635 )   (18,583 )
           
   Total stockholders' equity   110,413     109,287     102,908     104,933     105,211  
           
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,418,558   $ 1,424,100   $ 1,437,245   $ 1,416,933   $ 1,359,788  
           



PSB Holdings, Inc.            
Consolidated Statements of Income            
                            Quarter Ended    
(dollars in thousands, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31,  
except per share data - unaudited)   2024     2023     2023   2023     2023    
                   
Interest and dividend income:            
   Loans, including fees $ 15,109   $ 14,888   $ 14,263 $ 12,709   $ 11,773    
   Securities:            
      Taxable   1,197     1,147     1,114   1,327     1,331    
      Tax-exempt   526     532     533   535     537    
   Other interest and dividends   343     320     238   145     148    
                   
         Total interest and dividend income   17,175     16,887     16,148   14,716     13,789    
                   
Interest expense:            
   Deposits   6,082     5,526     4,817   3,661     2,989    
   FHLB advances   1,450     1,349     1,321   1,200     547    
   Other borrowings   60     54     51   48     62    
   Senior subordinated notes   59     59     59   58     62    
   Junior subordinated debentures   251     254     255   242     234    
                   
         Total interest expense   7,902     7,242     6,503   5,209     3,894    
                   
Net interest income   9,273     9,645     9,645   9,507     9,895    
Provision for credit losses   95     100     150   100     100    
                   
Net interest income after provision for credit losses         9,178     9,545     9,495   9,407     9,795    
                   
Noninterest income:            
   Service fees   336     360     349   378     361    
   Mortgage banking income   308     247     345   311     325    
   Investment and insurance sales commissions   121     100     158   287     365    
   Net loss on sale of securities   (495 )   (297 )   -   (279 )   -    
   Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance         157     154     155   149     157    
   Life insurance death benefit   -     -     -   533     -    
   Other noninterest income   617     540     675   605     742    
                   
         Total noninterest income   1,044     1,104     1,682   1,984     1,950    
                   
Noninterest expense:            
   Salaries and employee benefits   5,123     4,244     4,514   4,884     5,006    
   Occupancy and facilities   721     675     689   698     699    
   Loss (gain) on foreclosed assets   -     1     -   4     (50 )  
   Data processing and other office operations   1,022     1,001     953   951     880    
   Advertising and promotion   129     244     161   166     162    
   Core deposit intangible amortization   24     24     24   27     34    
   Other noninterest expenses   1,306     1,169     1,113   1,202     1,073    
                   
        Total noninterest expense   8,325     7,358     7,454   7,932     7,804    
                   
Income before provision for income taxes   1,897     3,291     3,723   3,459     3,941    
Provision for income taxes   169     878     2,374   652     941    
                   
Net income $ 1,728   $ 2,413   $ 1,349 $ 2,807   $ 3,000    
Preferred stock dividends declared $ 122   $ 122   $ 122 $ 122   $ 122    
                   
Net income available to common shareholders $ 1,606   $ 2,291   $ 1,227 $ 2,685   $ 2,878    
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.39   $ 0.55   $ 0.29 $ 0.64   $ 0.67    
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.39   $ 0.55   $ 0.29 $ 0.64   $ 0.67    
                   



PSB Holdings, Inc.              
Quarterly Financial Summary            
(dollars in thousands, except per share data) Quarter ended
        Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31,
Earnings and dividends:       2024     2023     2023     2023     2023  
                 
  Interest income     $ 17,175   $ 16,887   $ 16,148   $ 14,716   $ 13,789  
  Interest expense     $ 7,902   $ 7,242   $ 6,503   $ 5,209   $ 3,894  
  Net interest income     $ 9,273   $ 9,645   $ 9,645   $ 9,507   $ 9,895  
  Provision for credit losses   $ 95   $ 100   $ 150   $ 100   $ 100  
  Other noninterest income   $ 1,044   $ 1,104   $ 1,682   $ 1,984   $ 1,950  
  Other noninterest expense   $ 8,325   $ 7,358   $ 7,454   $ 7,932   $ 7,804  
  Net income available to common shareholders $ 1,606   $ 2,291   $ 1,227   $ 2,685   $ 2,878  
                 
  Basic earnings per common share (3) $ 0.39   $ 0.55   $ 0.29   $ 0.64   $ 0.67  
  Diluted earnings per common share (3) $ 0.39   $ 0.55   $ 0.29   $ 0.64   $ 0.67  
  Dividends declared per common share (3) $ -   $ 0.30   $ -   $ 0.30   $ -  
  Tangible net book value per common share (4) $ 24.21   $ 23.84   $ 22.25   $ 22.64   $ 22.43  
                 
  Semi-annual dividend payout ratio   n/a   38.14 % n/a   27.38 % n/a
  Average common shares outstanding   4,154,702     4,168,924     4,186,940     4,218,226     4,275,160  
                 
                 
Balance sheet - average balances:            
  Loans receivable, net of allowances for credit loss     $ 1,081,936   $ 1,081,851   $ 1,076,158   $ 1,000,349   $ 964,029  
  Assets     $ 1,429,437   $ 1,424,240   $ 1,425,522   $ 1,367,363   $ 1,336,511  
  Deposits     $ 1,138,010   $ 1,148,399   $ 1,149,624   $ 1,098,039   $ 1,124,091  
  Stockholders' equity     $ 109,473   $ 105,060   $ 105,745   $ 106,762   $ 103,406  
                 
                 
Performance ratios:              
  Return on average assets (1)     0.49 %   0.67 %   0.38 %   0.82 %   0.91 %
  Return on average common stockholders' equity (1)       6.32 %   9.29 %   4.94 %   10.82 %   12.13 %
  Return on average tangible common          
    stockholders' equity (1)(4)     6.57 %   9.64 %   5.17 %   11.23 %   12.63 %
  Net loan charge-offs to average loans (1)   0.00 %   0.00 %   0.00 %   -0.07 %   -0.02 %
  Nonperforming loans to gross loans     1.08 %   0.54 %   0.55 %   0.60 %   0.62 %
  Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.83 %   0.42 %   0.42 %   0.45 %   0.45 %
  Allowance for credit losses to gross loans   1.14 %   1.13 %   1.10 %   1.12 %   1.18 %
  Nonperforming assets to tangible equity          
    plus the allowance for credit losses (4)   10.59 %   5.38 %   5.87 %   5.96 %   5.76 %
  Net interest rate margin (1)(2)     2.80 %   2.88 %   2.88 %   2.98 %   3.21 %
  Net interest rate spread (1)(2)     2.12 %   2.20 %   2.27 %   2.46 %   2.77 %
  Service fee revenue as a percent of            
    average demand deposits (1)     0.54 %   0.52 %   0.50 %   0.58 %   0.52 %
  Noninterest income as a percent            
    of gross revenue       5.73 %   6.14 %   9.43 %   11.88 %   12.39 %
  Efficiency ratio (2)       78.93 %   67.04 %   64.58 %   68.09 %   65.02 %
  Noninterest expenses to average assets (1)   2.34 %   2.05 %   2.07 %   2.33 %   2.37 %
  Average stockholders' equity less accumulated          
    other comprehensive income (loss) to          
    average assets       8.98 %   8.88 %   9.00 %   9.33 %   9.32 %
  Tangible equity to tangible assets (4)   7.60 %   7.49 %   6.98 %   7.22 %   7.54 %
                 
Stock price information:              
                 
  High     $ 22.50   $ 22.30   $ 22.50   $ 21.38   $ 25.75  
  Low     $ 20.05   $ 20.10   $ 20.35   $ 19.75   $ 20.00  
  Last trade value at quarter-end   $ 21.25   $ 22.11   $ 21.15   $ 20.35   $ 21.15  
                 
(1) Annualized              
(2) The yield on federally tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%.
(3) Due to rounding, cumulative quarterly per share performance may not equal annual per share totals.  
(4) Tangible stockholders' equity excludes goodwill and core deposit intangibles.      



PSB Holdings, Inc.          
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income        
                 
        Quarter Ended
        Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31,
(dollars in thousands - unaudited)   2024     2023     2023     2023     2023  
                 
Net income $ 1,728   $ 2,413   $ 1,349   $ 2,807   $ 3,000  
                 
Other comprehensive income, net of tax:          
                 
  Unrealized gain (loss) on securities available        
    for sale   (615 )   5,278     (3,085 )   (1,186 )   1,601  
                 
  Reclassification adjustment for security          
    loss included in net income   391     280     -     220     -  
                 
  Accretion of unrealized loss included in net          
    income on securties available for sale          
    deferred tax adjustment for Wisconsin          
    Act 19   (35 )   -     -     -     -  
                 
  Amortization of unrealized loss included in net        
    income on securities available for sale          
    transferred to securities held to maturity   91     91     91     107     129  
                 
  Unrealized gain (loss) on interest rate swap   123     (109 )   79     172     (1 )
                 
  Reclassification adjustment of interest rate          
    swap settlements included in earnings   (41 )   (39 )   (35 )   (38 )   (24 )
                 
                 
Other comprehensive income (loss)   (86 )   5,501     (2,950 )   (725 )   1,705  
                 
Comprehensive income (loss) $ 1,642   $ 7,914   $ (1,601 ) $ 2,082   $ 4,705  
                 



PSB Holdings, Inc.          
Nonperforming Assets as of:          
  Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31,
(dollars in thousands)   2024     2023     2023     2023     2023  
           
Nonaccrual loans (excluding restructured loans) $ 11,498   $ 5,596   $ 5,807   $ 6,000   $ 5,773  
Nonaccrual restructured loans   30     34     42     50     57  
Restructured loans not on nonaccrual   304     310     256     261     265  
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more   -     -     -     -     -  
           
Total nonperforming loans   11,832     5,940     6,105     6,311     6,095  
Other real estate owned   -     -     -     -     -  
           
Total nonperforming assets $ 11,832   $ 5,940   $ 6,105   $ 6,311   $ 6,095  
           
Nonperforming loans as a % of gross loans receivable   1.08 %   0.54 %   0.55 %   0.60 %   0.62 %
Total nonperforming assets as a % of total assets   0.83 %   0.42 %   0.42 %   0.45 %   0.45 %
Allowance for credit losses as a % of nonperforming loans   105.59 %   207.10 %   200.93 %   188.91 %   190.21 %
           



PSB Holdings, Inc.    
Nonperforming Assets >= $500,000 net book value before specific reserves  
At March 31, 2024    
(dollars in thousands)    
    Gross
Collateral Description Asset Type Principal
     
Real estate - Buffet Style Restaurant Nonaccrual $ 2,611  
Real estate - Independent Auto Repair Nonaccrual   611  
Real estate - Dealership Nonaccrual   5,053  
     
     
Total listed nonperforming assets   $ 8,275  
Total bank wide nonperforming assets   $ 11,832  
Listed assets as a % of total nonperforming assets     70 %
     



PSB Holding, Inc.          
Loan Composition by Collateral Type          
Quarter-ended (dollars in thousands) Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023  
             
Commercial:            
Commercial and instrustrial $ 118,821   $ 117,207   $ 138,299   $ 145,434   $ 133,427    
Agriculture   12,081     12,304     12,464     13,326     12,434    
Municipal   28,842     31,530     27,186     25,222     6,430    
             
Total Commercial   159,744     161,041     177,949     183,982     152,291    
             
Commercial Real Estate:            
Commercial real estate   546,257     536,209     539,488     490,657     469,395    
Construction and development   63,375     81,701     86,456     99,769     103,108    
             
Total Commercial Real Estate   609,632     617,910     625,944     590,426     572,503    
             
Residential real estate:            
Residential   274,300     274,453     274,632     274,692     261,415    
Construction and development   34,158     33,960     33,141     41,485     26,480    
HELOC   31,357     29,766     29,044     26,220     25,001    
             
Total Residential Real Estate   339,815     338,179     336,817     342,397     312,896    
             
Consumer installment   4,867     4,357     4,350     4,142     4,079    
             
Subtotals - Gross loans   1,114,058     1,121,487     1,145,060     1,120,947     1,041,769    
Loans in process of disbursement   (20,839 )   (31,359 )   (35,404 )   (61,308 )   (57,448 )  
             
Subtotals - Disbursed loans   1,093,219     1,090,128     1,109,656     1,059,639     984,321    
Net deferred loan costs   669     649     630     605     542    
Allowance for credit losses   (12,494 )   (12,302 )   (12,267 )   (11,922 )   (11,593 )  
             
Total loans receivable $ 1,081,394   $ 1,078,475   $ 1,098,019   $ 1,048,322   $ 973,270    
             



PSB Holding, Inc.                     
Selected Commercial Real Estate Loans by Purpose
            
  Mar 31,   Dec 31,   Sept 30,   June 30,   Mar 31,
 (dollars in thousands)   2024       2023       2023       2023       2023  
                             
  Total Exposure % of Portfolio (1)   Total Exposure % of Portfolio (1)   Total Exposure % of Portfolio (1)   Total Exposure % of Portfolio (1)   Total Exposure % of Portfolio (1)
Multi Family $ 142,001 14.4 %   $ 132,386 13.2 %   $ 133,466 13.3 %   $ 119,573 12.4 %   $ 121,559 13.0 %
Industrial and Warehousing   85,409 8.6       83,817 8.3       88,906 8.9       84,049 8.7       78,934 8.5  
Retail   33,177 3.4       35,419 3.5       35,281 3.5       34,004 3.5       34,427 3.7  
Hotels   35,105 3.6       36,100 3.6       31,819 3.2       33,329 3.5       31,069 3.3  
Office   6,655 0.7       6,701 0.7       6,746 0.7       8,395 0.9       8,544 0.9  
                             
(1) Percentage of commercial and commercial real estate portfolio and commitments.        



PSB Holdings, Inc.               
Deposit Composition                 
                     
Insured and Collateralized Deposits March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
(dollars in thousands)   2024     2023     2023     2023     2023  
  $ % $ % $ % $ % $ %
                     
Non-interest bearing demand $ 199,077 17.8 % $ 197,571 17.3 % $ 209,133 17.8 % $ 201,351 17.6 % $ 205,350 18.6 %
Interest-bearing demand and savings   318,672 28.7 %   317,984 27.8 %   307,620 26.3 %   310,006 27.1 %   329,364 29.7 %
Money market deposits   143,167 12.9 %   142,887 12.5 %   135,910 11.6 %   126,851 11.1 %   128,576 11.6 %
Retail and local time deposits <= $250   148,404 13.3 %   149,145 13.1 %   144,733 12.3 %   140,572 12.3 %   136,090 12.3 %
                     
Total core deposits   809,320 72.7 %   807,587 70.7 %   797,396 68.0 %   778,780 68.1 %   799,380 72.2 %
Retail and local time deposits > $250   24,508 2.3 %   23,000 2.0 %   22,750 1.9 %   20,250 1.8 %   17,000 1.5 %
Broker & national time deposits <= $250   2,229 0.2 %   3,470 0.3 %   3,222 0.3 %   3,965 0.3 %   5,953 0.5 %
Broker & national time deposits > $250   61,752 5.5 %   70,020 6.1 %   88,614 7.6 %   93,956 8.2 %   74,485 6.8 %
                     
Totals $ 897,809 80.7 % $ 904,077 79.1 % $ 911,982 77.8 % $ 896,951 78.4 % $ 896,818 81.0 %
                     
PSB Holdings, Inc.                 
Deposit Composition                
                     
Uninsured Deposits March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
(dollars in thousands)   2024     2023     2023     2023     2023  
  $ % $ % $ % $ % $ %
                     
Non-interest bearing demand $ 48,532 4.4 % $ 69,258 6.1 % $ 79,632 6.8 % $ 80,802 7.1 % $ 62,486 5.6 %
Interest-bearing demand and savings   20,535 1.8 %   20,316 1.8 %   22,847 1.9 %   22,604 2.0 %   24,854 2.2 %
Money market deposits   124,766 11.2 %   124,518 10.9 %   133,653 11.4 %   127,871 11.2 %   109,894 10.0 %
Retail and local time deposits <= $250   - 0.0 %   - 0.0 %   - 0.0 %   - 0.0 %   - 0.0 %
                     
Total core deposits   193,833 17.4 %   214,092 18.8 %   236,132 20.1 %   231,277 20.3 %   197,234 17.8 %
Retail and local time deposits > $250   21,710 1.9 %   23,633 2.1 %   24,120 2.1 %   14,906 1.3 %   13,541 1.2 %
Broker & national time deposits <= $250   - 0.0 %   - 0.0 %   - 0.0 %   - 0.0 %   - 0.0 %
Broker & national time deposits > $250   - 0.0 %   - 0.0 %   - 0.0 %   - 0.0 %   - 0.0 %
                     
Totals $ 215,543 19.3 % $ 237,725 20.9 % $ 260,252 22.2 % $ 246,183 21.6 % $ 210,775 19.0 %
                     
                     
PSB Holdings, Inc.                    
Deposit Composition                    
                     
Total Deposits March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
(dollars in thousands)   2024     2023     2023     2023     2023  
  $ % $ % $ % $ % $ %
                     
Non-interest bearing demand $ 247,609 22.2 % $ 266,829 23.4 % $ 288,765 24.7 % $ 282,153 24.7 % $ 267,836 24.2 %
Interest-bearing demand and savings   339,207 30.5 %   338,300 29.6 %   330,467 28.2 %   332,610 29.1 %   354,218 32.0 %
Money market deposits   267,933 24.1 %   267,405 23.4 %   269,563 22.8 %   254,722 22.3 %   238,470 21.5 %
Retail and local time deposits <= $250   148,404 13.3 %   149,145 13.1 %   144,738 12.4 %   140,572 12.3 %   136,090 12.3 %
                     
Total core deposits   1,003,153 90.1 %   1,021,679 89.5 %   1,033,533 88.1 %   1,010,057 88.4 %   996,614 90.0 %
Retail and local time deposits > $250   46,218 4.2 %   46,633 4.1 %   46,870 4.0 %   35,156 3.1 %   30,541 2.8 %
Broker & national time deposits <= $250   2,229 0.2 %   3,470 0.3 %   3,222 0.3 %   3,965 0.3 %   5,953 0.5 %
Broker & national time deposits > $250   61,752 5.5 %   70,020 6.1 %   88,614 7.6 %   93,956 8.2 %   74,485 6.7 %
                     
Totals $ 1,113,352 100.0 % $ 1,141,802 100.0 % $ 1,172,239 100.0 % $ 1,143,134 100.0 % $ 1,107,593 100.0 %
                     



PSB Holdings, Inc.
                
Average Balances ($000) and Interest Rates
            
(dollars in thousands)                      
                           
                           
      Quarter ended March 31, 2024   Quarter ended December 31, 2023   Quarter ended March 31, 2023
      Average   Yield /   Average   Yield /   Average   Yield /
      Balance Interest Rate   Balance Interest Rate   Balance Interest Rate
Assets                        
Interest-earning assets:                      
   Loans (1)(2) $ 1,094,321   $ 15,199 5.59 %   $ 1,094,152   $ 14,974 5.43 %   $ 976,395   $ 11,788 4.90 %
   Taxable securities   171,788     1,197 2.80 %     167,366     1,147 2.72 %     199,705     1,331 2.70 %
   Tax-exempt securities (2)       80,434     666 3.33 %     80,922     673 3.30 %     81,932     680 3.37 %
   FHLB stock   6,499     165 10.21 %     6,373     158 9.84 %     3,059     50 6.63 %
   Other     12,885     178 5.56 %     11,846     162 5.43 %     9,024     98 4.40 %
                           
   Total (2)     1,365,927     17,405 5.12 %     1,360,659     17,114 4.99 %     1,270,115     13,947 4.45 %
                           
Non-interest-earning assets:                    
   Cash and due from banks       17,367           16,243           17,255      
   Premises and equipment,                    
      net     13,183           13,243           13,332      
   Cash surrender value ins       24,144           23,990           24,982      
   Other assets   21,201           22,406           23,193      
   Allowance for credit                      
      losses     (12,385 )         (12,301 )         (12,366 )    
                           
   Total   $ 1,429,437           $ 1,424,240           $ 1,336,511        
                           
Liabilities & stockholders' equity                    
Interest-bearing liabilities:                    
   Savings and demand                      
      deposits $ 350,497   $ 1,672 1.92 %   $ 327,036   $ 1,296 1.57 %   $ 373,557   $ 1,053 1.14 %
   Money market deposits   274,186     1,897 2.78 %     272,087     1,820 2.65 %     225,624     830 1.49 %
   Time deposits   264,657     2,513 3.82 %     273,332     2,410 3.50 %     245,562     1,106 1.83 %
   FHLB borrowings   142,926     1,450 4.08 %     133,560     1,349 4.01 %     68,833     547 3.22 %
   Other borrowings   8,554     60 2.82 %     6,999     54 3.06 %     10,025     62 2.51 %
Senior sub. notes      4,775     59 4.97 %     4,773     59 4.90 %     5,159     62 4.87 %
   Junior sub. debentures   12,934     251 7.81 %     12,909     254 7.81 %     12,832     234 7.40 %
                           
   Total     1,058,529     7,902 3.00 %     1,030,696     7,242 2.79 %     941,592     3,894 1.68 %
                           
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:                    
   Demand deposits   248,670           275,944           279,348      
   Other liabilities   12,765           12,540           12,208      
   Stockholders' equity   109,473           105,060           103,363      
                           
   Total   $ 1,429,437           $ 1,424,240           $ 1,336,511        
                           
Net interest income   $ 9,503       $ 9,872       $ 10,053  
Rate spread     2.12 %       2.20 %       2.77 %
Net yield on interest-earning assets   2.80 %       2.88 %       3.21 %
                           
(1) Nonaccrual loans are included in the daily average loan balances outstanding.          
(2) The yield on federally tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%.  
                           



   

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

PSB Holdings, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2024 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, Tangible Net Book Value Per Share Up 8% In Past Year

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more