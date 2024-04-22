Vital Farms Raises the Golden Standard for Butter; Now 90% Grass-Fed Through New Dairy Supplier

AUSTIN, Texas, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vital Farms (Nasdaq: VITL) is raising the standards for great tasting, ethically produced butter. The company has refreshed its entire portfolio of butter products, which are now 90% grass-fed, produced by cows that are pasture-raised on family farms, and packaged in new, playful cartons. With these key updates, Vital Farms aims to propel its butter business forward and deliver delicious golden butter to consumers.



“Vital Farms is continuing to raise our high butter standards—pasture-raised practices, cows raised on family farms, and high butterfat—and we’ve elevated our butter to a 90% grass-fed standard,” said Russell Diez-Canseco, President & CEO, Vital Farms. “The result of all this hard work is a great tasting butter in new packaging that reinforces our premium brand and stands out on the shelf. It’s a product my family is excited to spread on toast next to a couple of pasture-raised scrambled eggs.”

Vital Farms butter is produced by cows that are pasture-raised with care and respect on family dairy farms that allow them to express their natural behaviors in low stress, grass-based farming conditions. The cows are 90% grass-fed, with freedom to graze on open pastures an average of 200 days per year, so they can produce rich cream that is churned into beautiful, golden butter. The remaining 10% of their diets come from a buffet of barley, oats, corn meal, and supplemental vitamins and minerals to support their overall nutrition and wellbeing.

Vital Farms Unsalted and Salted butters can be found on grocery shelves across the country now in refreshed packaging featuring the various breeds of cows that produce the butter, such as Holsteins and Jerseys, grazing on green pastures to celebrate the grass-fed standard. These butters also continue to adhere to European butter standards with 83 – 85% butterfat, offering creamy, delicious products that can be enjoyed for baking, cooking, or simply spreading.

Learn more about Vital Farms butter standards and where to find Vital Farms Unsalted and Salted butter here: vitalfarms.com/butter



ABOUT VITAL FARMS

Vital Farms (Nasdaq: VITL), a Certified B Corporation, offers a range of ethically produced foods nationwide. Started on a single farm in Austin, Texas, in 2007, Vital Farms is now a national consumer brand that works with over 300 family farms and is the leading U.S. brand of pasture-raised eggs by retail dollar sales. Vital Farms’ ethics are exemplified by its focus on the humane treatment of farm animals and sustainable farming practices. In addition, as a Delaware Public Benefit Corporation, Vital Farms prioritizes the long-term benefits of each of its stakeholders, including farmers and suppliers, customers and consumers, communities and the environment, and crew members and stockholders. Vital Farms’ products, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs, are sold in approximately 24,000 stores nationwide. Vital Farms pasture-raised eggs can also be found on menus at hundreds of foodservice operators across the country. For more information, visit https://vitalfarms.com/.

