GlobalFoundries Commits to Achieving Net Zero Emissions and Carbon-Neutral Power by 2050

New goals target additional reductions and removal of greenhouse gas emissions to help fight climate change

MALTA, N.Y., April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlobalFoundries (Nasdaq: GFS) (GF) is furthering its commitment to sustainable operations and fighting climate change with the announcement of two new long-term goals to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and 100% carbon-neutral power by 2050.



The new 2050 goals are aligned with Paris Agreement goals, and build upon GF’s Journey to Zero Carbon pledge in 2021 to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 25% from 2020 to 2030, even as the company continues to expand its global manufacturing capacity. Net-zero is the widely accepted international goal for mitigating global warming in the second half of the century, and calls for companies to reduce GHG emissions to keep the global rise in temperature below 2°C above pre-industrial times.

Since 2021, GF has initiated energy efficiency improvements and implemented multiple projects employing alternative chemistries and abatement controls across its global semiconductor manufacturing operations. GF has also signed multiple agreements to improve the energy efficiency of onsite systems and reduce carbon emissions from electricity production. GF is on track to meet its 25% reduction goal by 2030, and is now taking the next step by setting a net zero goal for 2050.

“Climate change is a universal concern for every nation, company and person on this planet, and there are no do-overs when it comes to global warming. It is incumbent upon all of us to take meaningful action to fight against this risk,” said Dr. Thomas Caulfield, president and CEO of GF. “With our net zero 2050 goal, GF is pledging to continue our sustainability journey and innovate new ways of reducing our emissions and our overall impact on the environment. Not only does this make sense and drive value from a business perspective, it’s the right thing to do for our planet and the future of humanity.”

To achieve its net zero 2050 goal, GF will further reduce emissions through the continued use of state-of-the-art emissions controls when expanding its manufacturing footprint, installation of new controls on existing sites where appropriate, expanded use of alternative chemistries, and achieving 100% carbon-neutral power. The company is also working with suppliers and partners to further reduce and remove emissions across GF’s value chain.

GF’s net zero 2050 goal is the latest example of the company’s longstanding commitment to sustainable operations. Recent recognitions of these efforts include being named to Morningstar Sustainalytics’ “2024 Top-Rated ESG Companies,” maintaining a “Prime” corporate ESG performance rating in 2023 from ISS, and being named to Newsweek’s 2023 and 2024 lists of “America’s Most Responsible Companies.”

Read more about sustainability at GF: https://gf.com/about-us/corporate-responsibility

