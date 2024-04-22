Nurse Call Systems Market is Expected to Reach $4.0 billion | MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nurse Call Systems market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $2.5 billion in 2024 and is poised to reach $4.0 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2024 to 2029 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™.

The increased demand for nurse call systems is primarily driven by the high incidence of chronic diseases and an increasing elderly population with heightened levels of dependency. Nurse call systems play a pivotal role by facilitating the collection of patient data, ongoing health monitoring, and the provision of reminders and alerts to enhance medication adherence and minimize medication errors. Moreover, these systems aid in mitigating alarm fatigue, streamlining workflow processes, and ultimately reducing healthcare expenses. With the persistent rise in chronic disease prevalence, the significance of nurse call systems in enhancing patient outcomes is set to grow even further.

Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=230909048

Nurse Call Systems Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $2.5 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $4.0 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% Market Size Available for 2022–2029 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, Technology, Application and End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa, and GCC countries Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunity Improvements in healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies Key Market Driver Increasing need for cost-containment in healthcare delivery

On the other hand, increased occurrence of false alarms that significantly impacts the functionality of nurse call systems is the major factor restraining the growth of this market.

Based on type, the nurse call systems market is segmented into button-based systems, integrated communication systems, mobile systems, and intercom systems. The button-based systems is segment accounted for the largest share of this market in 2023. This large share has been garnered primarily due to their simplicity, reliability, and cost-effectiveness. In healthcare settings where efficiency and quick response times are crucial, button-based systems offer a direct and immediate way for patients to communicate their needs.

Categorized by technology, the nurse call systems market is segmented into wired nurse call systems and wireless nurse call systems. In 2023, the largest share of the nurse call systems market was held by the wired nurse call systems segment. This substantial share is mainly due to the benefits associated with wired communication technology, It provides more secure and reliable connections compared to wireless nurse call systems, which are prone to interference and occasional signal loss.

Categorized by application, the nurse call systems market is categorized into alarms & communication, workflow optimization, wanderer control, and fall detection and prevention. In 2023, the alarms & communication segment dominated the growth rate of nurse call systems market. This significant growth rate can be attributed to the increasing adoption of advanced nurse call systems, which are driven by technological advancements. As healthcare facilities continue to prioritize patient-centered care and efficiency, the demand for innovative alarms & communications solutions within nurse call systems is expected to rise steadily.

Based on end user, the nurse call systems market is categorized into hospitals, long-term care facilities, and clinics & physician offices. In 2023, the largest end-user segment in the nurse call systems market comprised of hospitals, given their widespread use of these systems to facilitate efficient communication between patients and care providers. Hospitals leverage nurse call systems not only to streamline communication channels but also to elevate patient satisfaction levels, elevate care quality, and boost caregiver productivity.

The global nurse call systems market has been segmented into six major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa, and GCC countries. The nurse call systems market in the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to experience the most substantial growth during the forecast period. This growth is driven by factors like The rise in government support for healthcare digitalization, the proliferation of assisted living centers, elevated healthcare expenditure, expansion of healthcare facilities, and the growth of medical tourism are contributing factors.

Buy a Nurse Call Systems Industry Report (302 Pages PDF with Insightful Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchase/purchase_reportNew.asp?id=230909048

Nurse Call Systems market major players covered in the report, such as:

Ametek, Inc. (US)

Baxter International, Inc. (US)

ASCOM (Switzerland)

Johnson Controls (US)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Austco Healthcare (Australia)

Securitas Healthcare (US)

and Among Others

Request for FREE Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=230909048

This report categorizes the nurse call systems market based on type, technology, application, end user and region:

By Type

Button-based systems

Integrated communication systems

Mobile systems

Intercom systems

By Technology

Wired nurse call systems

Wireless nurse call systems

By Application

Hospitals Small Hospitals Medium Hospitals Large Hospitals

Long-term care facilities

Clinics & Physician offices

By Region

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

GCC Countries

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=230909048

Key Market Stakeholders:

Senior Management

End User

Finance/Procurement Department

R&D Department

Report Objectives:

To define, describe, segment, and forecast the nurse call systems market by type, technology, application, end user and region

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for key players

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to six regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, and GCC countries

To profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their product portfolios, market positions, and core competencies

To track and analyze company developments such as product launch, acquisition, agreement, partnership and collaboration in the nurse call systems market

To benchmark players within the nurse call systems market using the Company Evaluation Matrix framework, which analyzes market players on various parameters within the broad categories of business strategy, market share, and product offerings

Related Reports:

Clinical Alarm Management Market

Clinical Decision Support Systems Market

mHealth Solutions Market

Infection Surveillance Solutions Market

Clinical Workflow Solutions Market

Research Insights: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/nurse-call-system-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/nurse-call-system.asp

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com