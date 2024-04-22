Submit Release
Norwood Financial Corp Announces First Quarter 2024 Earnings

HONESDALE, Pa., April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- James O. Donnelly, President and Chief Executive Officer of Norwood Financial Corp (Nasdaq Global Market – NWFL) and its subsidiary, Wayne Bank, announced net income of $4,433,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2024, a decrease of $1,349,000, from net income of $5,782,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The decrease was due primarily to a $1,383,000 decrease in net interest income and a $1,296,000 increase in total other expenses. Earnings per share on a fully diluted basis were $0.55 for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, compared to $0.71 in the three-month period ended March 31, 2023. The annualized return on average assets was 0.80% in the first quarter of 2024 and the annualized return on average equity was 9.79%, compared to 1.13% and 13.61%, respectively, in the first quarter of 2023.

Total assets were $2.260 billion as of March 31, 2024, an increase of $156.1 million, compared to March 31, 2023. As of March 31, 2024, loans receivable were $1.621 billion, total deposits were $1.839 billion and total stockholders’ equity was $181.2 million.

Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis (fte), was $14,905,000 during the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to $16,275,000 in the comparable three-month period of 2023. During the three-months ended March 31, 2024, the fte yield on interest-earning assets increased 71 basis points compared to the three months ended March 31, 2023, while the cost of funds increased 147 basis points. As a result, the annualized net interest spread (fte) decreased to 2.07% from 2.83% in the quarter ended March 31, 2024 compared to the corresponding three-month period in 2023.

Total other income was $2,006,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to $1,912,000 during the corresponding three-month period in 2023. The increase in other income was due primarily to a $55,000 increase in earnings and proceeds on bank-owned life insurance. All other categories of other income increased $39,000, net.

During the three months ended March 31, 2024, operating expenses increased $1,296,000 to $11,732,000 as compared to operating expenses of $10,436,000 during the comparable three-month period of 2023.

During the three months ended March 31, 2024, the provision for credit losses decreased $924,000 compared to the corresponding three-month period of 2023 based on the Company’s analysis of the allowance for credit losses. A lower level of non-performing loans and reduced charge-offs contributed to the decreased provision for credit losses.

Mr. Donnelly stated, “Our first quarter income decreased from the 2023 level due to the continued pressure on net interest income caused by the rising cost of deposits. We have continued to grow our core business lines, including a 4.5% annualized increase in loans during the quarter, while total deposits increased 9.8% annually during the first quarter of 2024. Our capital base remains above “Well-Capitalized” targets, and our credit quality metrics improved during the first quarter. We appreciate the opportunity to serve our Wayne Bank customers and our customers at the Bank of the Finger Lakes and Bank of Cooperstown locations. We continue to look for opportunities available to us as we service our growing base of customers and enhance shareholder value in the Company”.

Norwood Financial Corp is the parent company of Wayne Bank, which operates from fourteen offices throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania and fifteen offices in Delaware, Sullivan, Ontario, Otsego and Yates Counties, New York. The Company’s stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “NWFL”.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 contains safe harbor provisions regarding forward-looking statements. When used in this discussion, the words “believes”, “anticipates”, “contemplates”, “expects”, “bode”, “future performance” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Those risks and uncertainties include changes in federal and state laws, changes in interest rates, our ability to maintain strong credit quality metrics, our ability to have future performance, our ability to control core operating expenses and costs, demand for real estate, government fiscal and trade policies, cybersecurity and general economic conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to those forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release references net interest income on a fully taxable-equivalent basis (fte), which is a non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measure. Fully taxable-equivalent net interest income was derived from GAAP interest income and net interest income using an assumed tax rate of 21%. We believe the presentation of net interest income on a fully taxable-equivalent basis ensures comparability of net interest income arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources, and is consistent with industry practice.
The following table reconciles net interest income to net interest income on a fully taxable-equivalent basis:

(dollars in thousands) Three months ended March 31,
  2024 2023
Net interest income $ 14,710 $ 16,093
Tax equivalent basis adjustment using 21% marginal tax rate   195   182
Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis $ 14,905 $

 16,275


This release also references average tangible equity, which is also a non-GAAP financial measure. Average tangible equity is calculated by deducting average goodwill and other intangible assets from average stockholders’ equity. The Company believes that disclosure of tangible equity ratios enhances investor understanding of our financial position and improves the comparability of our financial data.

The following table reconciles average equity to average tangible equity:

(dollars in thousands) Three months ended March 31,
    2024     2023  
Average equity $ 182,088   $ 172,334  
Average goodwill and other intangibles   (29,476 )   (29,559 )
Average tangible equity $ 152,612   $

 142,775

 


Contact: William S. Lance
Executive Vice President &
Chief Financial Officer
Norwood Financial Corp
570-253-8505
www.waynebank.com

NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP                    
Consolidated Balance Sheets                    
(dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)                    
(unaudited)                    
   March 31
 		           
    2024     2023              
ASSETS                    
Cash and due from banks  $ 19,519    $ 25,701              
Interest-bearing deposits with banks   92,444     3,314              
Cash and cash equivalents   111,963     29,015              
                     
Securities available for sale   398,374     418,245              
Loans receivable   1,621,448     1,535,643              
Less: Allowance for credit losses   18,020     19,445              
Net loans receivable   1,603,428     1,516,198              
Regulatory stock, at cost   6,545     5,963              
Bank premises and equipment, net   18,057     17,660              
Bank owned life insurance   45,869     45,577              
Foreclosed real estate owned   97     346              
Accrued interest receivable   8,135     6,633              
Deferred tax assets, net   21,642     22,164              
Goodwill   29,266     29,266              
Other intangible assets   202     283              
Other assets   16,845     13,013              
TOTAL ASSETS  $ 2,260,423    $ 2,104,363              
                     
LIABILITIES                    
Deposits:                    
Non-interest bearing demand  $ 383,362    $ 419,615              
Interest-bearing   1,455,636     1,336,320              
Total deposits   1,838,998     1,755,935              
Short-term borrowings   60,055     108,555              
Other borrowings   151,179     40,189              
Accrued interest payable   11,737     4,703              
Other liabilities   17,241     18,566              
TOTAL LIABILITIES   2,079,210     1,927,948              
                     
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                    
Preferred Stock, no par value per share, authorized 5,000,000 shares -     -              
Common Stock, $.10 par value per share, authorized: 20,000,000 shares, issued: 2024: 8,310,847 shares, 2023: 8,291,401 shares   831     829              
Surplus   97,893     95,052              
Retained earnings   137,285     133,427              
Treasury stock, at cost: 2024: 200,690 shares, 2023: 110,400 shares (5,397 )   (2,930 )            
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (49,399 )   (49,963 )            
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY   181,213     176,415              
                     
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY  $ 2,260,423    $ 2,104,363              
                     
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP                    
Consolidated Statements of Income                    
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)                    
(unaudited)                    
  Three Months Ended March 31,      
    2024     2023              
INTEREST INCOME                    
Loans receivable, including fees $ 23,681   $ 19,158              
Securities   2,526     2,505              
Other   731     48              
Total Interest income   26,938     21,711              
                     
INTEREST EXPENSE                    
Deposits   10,110     4,362              
Short-term borrowings   336     779              
Other borrowings   1,782     477              
Total Interest expense   12,228     5,618              
NET INTEREST INCOME   14,710     16,093              
(RELEASE OF) PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES   (624 )   300              
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER (RELEASE OF) PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES   15,334     15,793              
                     
                     
OTHER INCOME                    
Service charges and fees   1,343     1,313              
Income from fiduciary activities   238     212              
Net realized (losses) gains on sales of securities   -     2              
Gains on sales of loans, net   6     -              
Earnings and proceeds on life insurance policies   268     213              
Other   151     172              
Total other income   2,006     1,912              
                     
OTHER EXPENSES                    
Salaries and employee benefits   6,135     5,969              
Occupancy, furniture and equipment   1,261     1,262              
Data processing and related operations   1,022     768              
Taxes, other than income   93     161              
Professional fees   585     285              
FDIC Insurance assessment   361     200              
Foreclosed real estate   21     29              
Amortization of intangibles   19     23              
Other   2,235     1,739              
Total other expenses   11,732     10,436              
                     
INCOME BEFORE TAX   5,608     7,269              
INCOME TAX EXPENSE   1,175     1,487              
NET INCOME  $ 4,433    $ 5,782              
                     
Basic earnings per share $ 0.55   $ 0.71              
                     
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.55   $ 0.71              
                     
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP                    
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)                    
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)                    
                     
For the Three Months Ended March 31   2024     2023              
                     
Net interest income  $ 14,710    $ 16,093              
Net income   4,433     5,782              
                     
Net interest spread (fully taxable equivalent)   2.07 %   2.83 %            
Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent)   2.79 %   3.25 %            
Return on average assets   0.80 %   1.13 %            
Return on average equity   9.79 %   13.61 %            
Return on average tangible equity   11.68 %   16.42 %            
Basic earnings per share  $ 0.55    $ 0.71              
Diluted earnings per share  $ 0.55    $ 0.71              
                     
As of March 31   2024     2023              
                     
Total assets  $ 2,260,423    $ 2,104,363              
Total loans receivable   1,621,448     1,535,643              
Allowance for credit losses   18,020     19,445              
Total deposits   1,838,998     1,755,935              
Stockholders' equity   181,213     176,415              
Trust assets under management   202,020     187,345              
                     
Book value per share  $ 23.01    $ 21.92              
Tangible book value per share  $ 19.38    $ 18.31              
Equity to total assets   8.02 %   8.38 %            
Allowance to total loans receivable   1.11 %   1.27 %            
Nonperforming loans to total loans   0.23 %   0.07 %            
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.17 %   0.06 %            
                     
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP                    
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)                    
(dollars in thousands)                    
    March 31   December 31   September 30   June 30   March 31
    2024   2023   2023   2023   2023
ASSETS                    
Cash and due from banks  $ 19,519    $ 28,533    $ 41,141    $ 30,053    $ 25,701  
Interest-bearing deposits with banks   92,444     37,587     13,005     3,036     3,314  
Cash and cash equivalents   111,963     66,120     54,146     33,089     29,015  
                     
Securities available for sale   398,374     406,259     380,499     403,621     418,245  
Loans receivable   1,621,448     1,603,618     1,611,069     1,577,699     1,535,643  
Less: Allowance for credit losses   18,020     18,968     16,086     17,483     19,445  
Net loans receivable   1,603,428     1,584,650     1,594,983     1,560,216     1,516,198  
Regulatory stock, at cost   6,545     7,318     8,843     7,924     5,963  
Bank owned life insurance   45,869     46,439     46,197     45,806     45,577  
Bank premises and equipment, net   18,057     17,838     17,254     17,363     17,660  
Foreclosed real estate owned   97     97     290     387     346  
Goodwill and other intangibles   29,468     29,487     29,506     29,526     29,549  
Other assets   46,622     42,871     48,280     43,833     41,810  
TOTAL ASSETS  $ 2,260,423    $ 2,201,079    $ 2,179,998    $ 2,141,765    $ 2,104,363  
                     
LIABILITIES                    
Deposits:                    
Non-interest bearing demand  $ 383,362    $ 399,545    $ 430,242    $ 425,757    $ 419,615  
Interest-bearing deposits   1,455,636     1,395,614     1,316,582     1,306,240     1,336,320  
Total deposits
   1,838,998     1,795,159     1,746,824     1,731,997     1,755,935  
Borrowings   211,234     198,312     241,328     211,978     148,744  
Other liabilities   28,978     26,538     27,144     24,366     23,269  
TOTAL LIABILITIES   2,079,210     2,020,009     2,015,296     1,968,341     1,927,948  
                     
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY   181,213     181,070     164,702     173,424     176,415  
                     
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY  $ 2,260,423    $ 2,201,079    $ 2,179,998    $ 2,141,765    $ 2,104,363  
                     
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP                    
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)                    
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)                    
    March 31   December 31   September 30   June 30   March 31
Three months ended   2024   2023   2023   2023   2023
INTEREST INCOME                    
Loans receivable, including fees  $ 23,681    $ 23,328    $ 22,021    $ 20,702    $ 19,158  
Securities   2,526     2,504     2,433     2,481     2,505  
Other   731     253     54     53     48  
Total interest income   26,938     26,085     24,508     23,236     21,711  
                     
INTEREST EXPENSE                    
Deposits   10,110     8,910     7,017     5,740     4,362  
Borrowings   2,118     1,882     2,452     1,854     1,256  
Total interest expense   12,228     10,792     9,469     7,594     5,618  
NET INTEREST INCOME   14,710     15,293     15,039     15,642     16,093  
(RELEASE OF) PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES   (624 )   6,116     882     (1,750 )   300  
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER (RELEASE OF) PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES   15,334     9,177     14,157     17,392     15,793  
                     
OTHER INCOME                    
Service charges and fees   1,343     1,421     1,527     1,353     1,313  
Income from fiduciary activities   238     210     246     229     212  
Net realized (losses) gains on sales of securities   -     -     -     (212 )   2  
Gains on sales of loans, net   6     36     18     10     -  
Gains on sales of foreclosed real estate owned   -     66     13     -     -  
Earnings and proceeds on life insurance policies   268     242     328     229     213  
Other   151     148     174     174     172  
Total other income   2,006     2,123     2,306     1,783     1,912  
                     
OTHER EXPENSES                    
Salaries and employee benefits   6,135     5,672     6,083     5,842     5,969  
Occupancy, furniture and equipment, net   1,261     1,265     1,242     1,314     1,262  
Foreclosed real estate   21     17     9     74     29  
FDIC insurance assessment   361     287     254     244     200  
Other   3,954     3,608     3,688     3,464     2,976  
Total other expenses   11,732     10,849     11,276     10,938     10,436  
                     
INCOME BEFORE TAX   5,608     451     5,187     8,237     7,269  
INCOME TAX EXPENSE   1,175     96     1,068     1,734     1,487  
NET INCOME  $ 4,433    $ 355    $ 4,119    $ 6,503    $ 5,782  
                     
Basic earnings per share  $ 0.55    $ 0.04    $ 0.51    $ 0.81    $ 0.71  
                     
Diluted earnings per share  $ 0.55    $ 0.04    $ 0.51    $ 0.81    $ 0.71  
                     
Book Value per share $ 23.01   $ 22.99   $ 21.15   $ 22.24   $ 21.92  
Tangible Book Value per share   19.38     19.36     17.49     18.58     18.31  
                     
Return on average assets (annualized)   0.80 %   0.06 %   0.76 %   1.23 %   1.13 %
Return on average equity (annualized)   9.79 %   0.84 %   9.33 %   14.72 %   13.61 %
Return on average tangible equity (annualized)   11.68 %   1.01 %   11.22 %   17.66 %   16.42 %
                     
Net interest spread (fte)   2.07 %   2.24 %   2.28 %   2.56 %   2.83 %
Net interest margin (fte)   2.79 %   2.95 %   2.94 %   3.09 %   3.25 %
                     
Allowance for credit losses to total loans   1.11 %   1.18 %   1.00 %   1.11 %   1.27 %
Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)   0.08 %   0.79 %   0.59 %   0.06 %   0.08 %
Nonperforming loans to total loans   0.23 %   0.48 %   0.65 %   0.20 %   0.07 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.17 %   0.35 %   0.50 %   0.17 %   0.06 %


