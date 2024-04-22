OSCE helps strengthen police dog capabilities in Moldova

Participants of a roundtable meeting convened by the OSCE’s Transnational Threats Department (TNTD) on 18 April 2024 have begun devising a new master plan for comprehensive police dog (K9) services at the General Police Inspectorate of Moldova (GPI). The aim of the meeting was to identify and evaluate models for potentially enhancing the K9 service capabilities as part of a wider OSCE project on supporting law enforcement agencies in Moldova in response to the security challenges in the region.

"The plan will offer focused assistance to the GPI in bolstering the capacity, working conditions, and capability of their K9 service,” said Noah Lilienfein, project manager and Adviser on the Fight Against Organized Crime at TNTD. “Special attention will be given to empowering them to detect small arms and light weapons (SALW) as well as stockpiles of conventional ammunition (SCA)."

Lilienfein highlighted the importance of targeted and sustainable improvements of the legal framework, infrastructure, technical capabilities, management, operational procedures, and deployment abilities, all related to the K9 service. He also underscored the significance of fostering opportunities and conditions conducive to involving, retaining, and advancing women K9 handlers in Moldova.

The roundtable meeting is part of the OSCE's ongoing commitment to supporting Moldovan law enforcement in combatting transnational organized crime, including the trafficking of SALW and SCA. By strengthening Moldova's investigative capabilities, the OSCE contributes to the security and stability of the country as well as the broader region.

“I am deeply thankful to the OSCE for initiating this crucial project, especially for its focus on enhancing the K9 component, which will significantly enhance GPI's efforts in Moldova” said Alexandru Bejan, Deputy Head of the General Police Inspectorate of the Republic of Moldova.

This initiative falls under the OSCE extra-budgetary project “Support to the Law Enforcement Agencies in Moldova in Response to the Security Challenges in the Region”, funded by Germany, the United States, and Poland. The project is being implemented by the OSCE’s Transnational Threats Department and the OSCE Conflict Prevention Centre/Forum for Security Co-operation Support Unit.