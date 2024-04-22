Civil society is vital to promote and protect international law during times of crisis, OSCE leaders say

VIENNA, 22 April 2024 – While civil society organizations play a crucial role in monitoring and ensuring accountability for violations of international law in times of crisis, it is becoming increasingly difficult in many places for them to carry out their work effectively or safely, OSCE leaders said as a two-day conference began today.

Over 220 participants from across the OSCE region registered for the meeting in Vienna, which provides a forum to discuss the role of civil society organizations in the promotion and protection of international human rights law and international humanitarian law, focusing particularly on their contribution to monitoring violations through innovative tools and methodologies, their wider role in protecting human rights in times of conflict and humanitarian crises, as well as many challenges that human rights defenders still face. The event brings together representatives of OSCE states, international organizations, civil society, and the media.

“Malta’s Chairpersonship of the OSCE is fully convinced of the important role that civil society plays in holding our governments to account for the implementation of their commitments, including those related to international human rights law and international humanitarian law,” said Ambassador and Chairperson of the Permanent Council Natasha Meli Daudey. “However, civil society can only thrive and effectively deliver their indispensable role for democracy, human rights and the rule of law if they are provided an enabling environment to do so. The appointment of President Emeritus of Malta, Marie Louise Coleiro Preca, as Special Representative of the Chair-in-Office on Civil Society underscores our unwavering commitment.”

Participants will discuss the pivotal role of civil society in helping people seeking international protection and upholding the rights and dignity of those fleeing persecution and violence. Civil society organizations do not only work to address barriers and challenges that hinder access to asylum but also often serve as frontline responders during conflicts and humanitarian crises, offering essential support to refugees and asylum seekers on their arrival and path to integration. The assistance of civil society in helping host countries with the high number of people fleeing Ukraine after the Russian Federation’s military attack underlines their role in building inclusive and resilient communities.

Despite their important work throughout the OSCE region and beyond, human rights defenders are facing dire threats to their safety online and offline. Participants will explore the many unjustified restrictions placed on civil society organizations and human rights defenders in an increasing number of countries. They will also discuss the frequent lack of accountability for the threats to defenders’ safety and obstacles to their work, which is forcing a growing number into exile and the need to continue their work abroad.

“It is very concerning to see the circumstances in which many human rights defenders are carrying out their work,” said ODIHR Director Matteo Mecacci. “Human rights defenders are so integral to our democracies, and yet we see that many have a reason to fear for their safety and sometimes even their lives. This must stop.”

While states have primary responsibility for protecting human rights and ensuring accountability for violations, civil society organizations and human rights defenders are essential in the promotion and protection of human rights and play a crucial part in monitoring violations of international law. All participating States of the OSCE have committed to “respect and ensure respect for general international humanitarian law” and recalled “that those who violate international humanitarian law are held personally accountable” (Helsinki 1992). They have also emphasized “the need for protection of human rights defenders” (Budapest 1994).

Supplementary Human Dimension Meetings are a platform for the OSCE’s participating States and OSCE institutions, as well as international organizations and civil society, to exchange views and good practices in order to find common solutions for the challenges facing societies across the OSCE region. Today’s discussion is the first SHDM of 2024, with two more planned for this year.