Safety First: OSCE enhances ammunition storage practices in the Kyrgyz Republic

From April 15 to April 19, 2024, 20 border guard officials undertook a training course titled ‘Storage of Ammunition in an Ammunition Bunker Site’ in Osh, Kyrgyz Republic. This course aimed to enhance the storage practices of ammunition in bunker sites according to the International Ammunition Technical Guidance (IATG).

The improper storage and handling of ammunition jeopardizes national security by increasing the risks of illicit trafficking and disaster. Adhering to IATG helps reduce unauthorized access, mishandling, and diversion into illegal channels, effectively mitigating those risks.

The curriculum combined theory with hands-on training, incorporating OSCE and IATG standards along with Austrian expertise in ammunition logistics. Participants, including handlers and facility officers, gained practical insights into setting up and managing storage sites. Emphasis was placed on safety protocols, preventive measures, proper handling, emergency procedures, and operational guidelines.

Additionally, they learnt to identify potential hazards and take preventative measures to mitigate risks associated with ammunition storage. Moreover, the training served as a crucial step in establishing a Physical Security and Stockpiles Management (PSSM)-oriented Training of Trainers (ToT) programme in the Kyrgyz Republic.

This course was implemented within the framework of the ExB project ‘Reducing the risk of illicit small arms and light weapons, ammunition and explosives proliferation across the border of the Kyrgyz Republic’ funded by the Federal Republic of Germany and the United States of America.

The Austrian Armed Forces are committed to providing in-kind contributions to the ExB project by delivering training courses on PSSM. This course was conducted jointly with representatives of the Austrian Armed Forces.