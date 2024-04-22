PlattyAi Announces its Fair Launch Live, Redefining Digital Creativity and Community Engagement.

PlattyAi, a pioneering force in the AI landscape, excitedly announced its fair launch, which will soon end.

Toronto, ON, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To address the latest approach and bring about the meme revolution, PlattyAi announces its fair launch live, which will soon end. The platform will be the first meme-programmed AI image generator on the market. It allows users to make memes of their favorite projects or NFT collections with a few clicks of the mouse.

In addition, PlattyAi aims to bring all the meme communities together in a fun space where users can build and interact within its ecosystem, which is powered by the trust and security of Superdapp. The platform offers significant innovations in small packages. By leveraging cutting-edge AI technology and revolutionary features, the platform provides a full suite of OpenAI features for UI creation, trading bots, virtual assistants, and more. The users can utilize Platty tokens for ecosystem engagement, sidechains, AI engines, and social groups. Within the wallet integration, the users can swap, send, and manage their crypto assets.

With the fair launch event, the pioneering platform aims to bring a new perspective to the industry by offering token holders an opportunity for large-scale community participation. Apart from that, PlattyAi saves 1% from every transaction and donates it to The Zoos Victoria, Australia to save the endangered Platypus. With personal involvement in conservation efforts, the platform delivers all the donations with complete transparency.

About PlattyAi:

PlattyAi, a top-tier platform in the blockchain landscape, aims to become the first meme-programmed AI image generator on the market. With its unwavering dedication and commitment, the platform is poised to bring all the meme communities together in a fun space where users can build and interact within an ecosystem powered by the trust and security of Superdapp.

Presale Link:

https://www.pinksale.finance/launchpad/base/0x4869Fb45D60f6D807f6c2F65F8031Fba0F71Cb05



Full Audit:

https://github.com/Tech-Audit/Smart-Contract-Audits/blob/main/TECHAUDIT_PLATTYAI.pdf



Fully KYC'd by AssureDefi:

https://content.assuredefi.com/verification-package-content/platty-ai



Website ( http://plattyai.com/ )

Twitter ( http://x.com/PlattyAi )

Telegram ( http://t.me/PlattyAi )

