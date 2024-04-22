OUPES Unveils Exodus 600: The best entry-level portable solar power station on the market

New York, NY, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an era where renewable energy is key to sustainability, OUPES introduces the Exodus 600: the game-changer in portable solar power. This device is a beacon for the solar-curious, eliminating the high cost barrier that has long kept the technology out of reach for many.







The Exodus 600 is light, weighing only 8.6 lbs, yet mighty with an EV-grade LiFePO4 battery. With a 600W output and 256Wh capacity, it offers dependable power that integrates a UPS function with a swift sub-20ms switch-over time. It stands as a robust companion for anyone entering the world of solar power. It's engineered for everyday people — those eager to embrace a cleaner energy source without financial strain.

OUPES have set a bold goal: to offer the Exodus 600 at a fraction of the average cost of portable solar stations. To celebrate the launch of the Exodus 600, OUPES offer a special introductory price of $139 on Amazon for the first month, it stands as the most affordable entry-point into the world of portable solar power without sacrificing performance.

OUPES is proud to present the Exodus 600 on April 22nd — your gateway to sustainable power. It's not just an innovation; it's an invitation to participate in a greener future, affordably and efficiently.

For more information about OUPES and their range of portable solar power solutions, please visit www.oupes.com.

About OUPES

OUPES is a pioneering force in portable solar power solutions, dedicated to enhancing outdoor adventures, home safety, and travel with innovative and reliable products. Founded by a team of expert engineers, OUPES is committed to delivering high-quality solar power stations that exceed expectations in safety and efficiency. OUPES champions environmental responsibility, aiming to provide affordable solar energy products that empower individuals and communities. Moreover, OUPES not only ensures a reliable power supply but also places a strong emphasis on community contribution. OUPES HELP initiative dedicates 5% of all sales to support sustainable energy solutions and financial assistance projects, fostering a brighter, more sustainable future.





Rita Zheng

business1@oupes.com







