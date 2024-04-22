Celularity Inc. to Host Investor and Analyst Research & Development Day

Event Will Be Hosted On-site and Aired Virtually Highlighting Research, Clinical and Commercial Progress

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ: CELU) (“Celularity”), a regenerative and cellular medicine company developing placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies and advanced biomaterial products, announced today it will host an on-site and virtual Investor and Analyst Research & Development (R&D) Day. The Investor and R&D Day, scheduled for Tuesday, May 21, 2024, from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET in Florham Park, NJ, will showcase progress and advancements of Celularity’s placental technology platform and clinical development pipeline and future growth expectations for its commercial advanced biomaterials business. The event will feature members of Celularity’s executive management team, including:



Celularity Executive Management:

Robert J. Hariri, M.D., Ph.D., - Celularity Chairman, CEO and Founder

Stephen Brigido, DPM - President, Degenerative Diseases

Adrian Kilcoyne M.D., M.P.H., M.B.A.- Chief Medical Officer

Ramji Krishnan, Ph.D.-Chief Technology Officer

A live webcast of the Investor and Analyst R&D Day can be accessed by visiting the Investor Relations section of Celularity's website at www.celularity.com. A replay will also be available for 30 days following the event. An invited panel of expert medical speakers will provide insights into the technology and programs as well.

“We are very excited to host our first on-site and virtual Investor and Analyst R&D Day at our world-class headquarters, research, and manufacturing center. We will showcase the capabilities resident at Celularity and share the progress made in our development programs and commercial business. Our unique bifurcated regenerative and cellular medicine business model, which leverages both clinical and commercial stage technologies, will be presented and toured during the day,” added Celularity CEO and Founder. Dr. Robert J. Hariri.

About Celularity

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ: CELU) is an innovative regenerative and cellular medicine company. It is developing and commercializing advanced biomaterial products and allogeneic, cryopreserved, placental-derived cell therapies, all derived from the postpartum placenta. What sets Celularity apart is its therapeutic programs that target aging-related diseases, including degenerative diseases, cancer, and immune disorders, using mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cells (MLASCs), T-cells engineered with CAR (CAR T-cells), and genetically modified and unmodified natural killer (NK) cells. Celularity's unique approach, harnessing the placenta’s biology and ready availability, is paving the way for therapeutic solutions that address significant unmet global needs for effective, accessible, and affordable therapies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as well as within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical facts are “forward-looking statements,” including those relating to future events. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “outlook,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “strive,” “target,” “will,” “would” and the negative of terms like these or other comparable terminology, and other words or terms of similar meaning. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management’s current expectations, which are subject to uncertainty, risks and changes in circumstances which are outside Celularity’s control. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: Celularity’s liquidity situation; the volatility in Celularity’s stock price; inherent risks in biotechnological development, including with respect to the development of novel advanced biomaterials; and the regulatory approval process; along with those risk factors set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in Celularity’s annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 31, 2023, and other filings with the SEC. If any of these risks materialize or underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Celularity does not presently know, or that Celularity currently believes are immaterial, that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, these forward-looking statements reflect Celularity’s current expectations, plans, or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Subsequent events and developments could cause assessments to change. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Celularity’s views as of any subsequent date, and Celularity undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Investor Contact:

Carlos Ramirez

Senior Vice President, Celularity Inc.

Carlos.ramirez@celularity.com

Media Contact:

Ali Nagy / Michaela Fawcett

KCSA Strategic Communications

anagy@kcsa.com / mfawcett@kcsa.com



