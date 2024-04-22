WTW appoints Lombardo Chair of the Real Estate, Hospitality, and Leisure (REHL) Division, CRB NA

NEW YORK, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), a leading global advisory, broking, and solutions company, today announced the appointment of Danielle Lombardo as Chair, Real Estate, Hospitality, and Leisure (REHL) division, Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB) North America, WTW.



Lombardo has more than fifteen years of experience in the insurance industry focused exclusively on real estate. In that time, she has honed her experience as an innovator who challenges the status quo, ready to respond to the myriad of insurance and risk management challenges facing real estate owners. Clients value Lombardo’s ability to align critical components of the real estate industry with risk management, insurance, and communications strategies.

“After years of volatility in the property insurance market coupled with a very challenging real estate market, property owners are begging for solutions to keep current deals afloat and manage long-term premium volatility,” Lombardo said. “We are at an inflection point in the real estate and insurance markets where we need to turn the typical insurance process on its side and find solutions to keep transactions moving efficiently and protect net operating income.”

Her persistence and special brand of problem solving led to creative approaches. Lombardo brought together key stakeholders in the real estate transaction including lender, borrower, broker, underwriter, and lawmakers to address head-on the short and long-term challenges facing real estate.

Lombardo has been a frequent guest expert on CNBC and has been interviewed by Bloomberg and The Washington Post, addressing rising insurance costs and their effect on the commercial real estate industry.

She was named among the “Top Women to Watch in NY Real Estate,” “Lockton Producer of the Year” and “Risk & Insurance Power Broker.”

In addition to driving client solutions, Lombardo will focus on driving initiatives to automate workflow and provide the technology, analytics and support needed to provide white-glove service to the fast-paced real estate business.

WTW’s head of Corporate Risk & Broking in North America, Michael Chang commented, “Danielle brings a specialized expertise that perfectly aligns with the industry focused approach within CRB NA. Her leadership and technical experience will position her to bring new thinking, strategic ideas, and new products to REHL clients.”

REHL Division leader, Jimmy Martuscelli added, “Danielle brings the ability to leverage deep technical knowledge to deliver specialized thinking to clients, which aligns with the CRB NA strategy. I look forward to working with Danielle to further enhance our vision, identify innovative ideas and continue to drive the REHL industry division into the future.”

About WTW

At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk, and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce, and maximize performance.

Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success—and provide perspective that moves you. Learn more at wtwco.com.

Media Contacts

Douglas Menelly

Douglas.Menelly@wtwco.com +1 (516) 972 0380

Arnelle Sullivan

Arnelle.Sullivan@wtwco.com +1 (718) 208-0474