VERB's MARKET.live Adds Another 100 Retail Brands to Its Livestream Social Shopping Platform

The Surge In New Retailers Joining MARKET.live Continues

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif. and LAS VEGAS, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), continues the expansion of its MARKET.live livestream social shopping platform with the addition of another ONE HUNDRED innovative brands.



Discover the Latest Brands to join MARKET.live:

elvis+elvin

Jelcie

Uniek Living

Milk Snob

Clevr Blends

Grand Fusion Houseware

Laundry Sauce

Pursonic

Bala

MEEMA

Palavino

Pup Pak

BARE BABE

True By Kristy

nanobébé

Scott's Protein Balls

Kind Lips

The Earthling Co.

Live Love Gameday

Dress Up America

Pink Haley

East x East

LIVFRESH

TheCookingGuild

Sand and Sky

SodaPup

Makari de Suisse

Biscayners

Awadoré

Üphoric Urth

TopFoxx

Arzum Okka USA

Solar Power Lifestyle

Ultimate Ears

Wonderland Shower

BlendJet

FootClothes

Icon Heroes

Retro Gaming of Denver

Bobbletopia

Ralphie's Funhouse

Your Favorite TShirts

New Edition Fashion

Olwen

Tomo Golf

Tio Lee

Lucky Chuck

superzero

JESSA JEWELRY

The Goat Stock

ONE SHEAR

Bathhouse Trading Company

Sweet Water Decor

LINNY CO

LUXE Pickleball

Reincorporated NFP

Market Street Boutique

Any Old Iron

Porter Blue Apparel

Elkie & Co.

Urban Southern

Akinz

Organic Cotton Mart

Sophistiplate

Tru Skincare

que Bottle

LIKHÂ

Coldest

Canary

Scent New York

Fig & Fire

8 Sheep Organics

Leetie Lovendale

Murphy and McNeil

Paavani Ayurveda

Lather and More!

Awe Inspired

Scotch Porter

Rooted For Good

Better & Better

Six Gldn

Chagrin Valley Soap & Salve

The Saturday Baby

LA BELLA DONNA

Lurella Cosmetics

Ecru

the beauty way

WE ARE CHIMMI

Rosy Lana

Orchid + Ash

BEAUTOLOGY LAB

Outlaw Soaps

WorldWise Imports

Vintage Frames

Dally

Belle Étoile

Hiouchi Jewels

Arcadia Home

CRUDE

Maison d'Orient

"The continued rapid expansion of our business is a testament to the unique value proposition that MARKET.live represents, as thousands of brands and retailers attempt to navigate the sea change that has occurred and continues to occur in consumer retail as we know it – or rather, as we knew it," states Rory J. Cutaia, VERB CEO. "MARKET.live sits at the center of a new universe where social media has become the retail distribution channel of choice, and where entertainment is forever inextricably intertwined with commerce.”

For more information, please visit MARKET.live or follow the latest updates on social media.

About VERB

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB), a market leader in interactive video-based sales applications, and the company behind livestream shopping. The Company’s MARKET.live platform is a multi-vendor, multi-presenter, livestream social shopping destination at the forefront of the convergence of ecommerce and entertainment, where hundreds of retailers, brands, creators and influencers can monetize their base of fans and followers across social media channels. Brands, retailers and creators that join MARKET.live have the ability to broadcast livestream shopping events simultaneously on numerous social media channels, including TikTok, as well as on MARKET.live, reaching exponentially larger audiences. Creators and entrepreneurs that join MARKET.live’s drop ship program and TikTok affiliate program can earn income selling products from popular MARKET.live retailers. The Company is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV and operates creator studios in Los Alamitos, California and Philadelphia, PA.

Follow VERB AND MARKET.LIVE here:

VERB on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/market.liveofficial

VERB on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@market.live_official

VERB on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/market.liveofficial/

VERB on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/verb-tech/

VERB on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@market.liveofficial

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain words such as "anticipate," "expect," "project," "plan," or words or phrases with similar meaning. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any of our assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Investors are referred to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, for additional information regarding the risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

Investor Relations:

investors@verb.tech

Media Contact:

info@verb.tech