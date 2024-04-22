Submit Release
Information and Q&A session on updated CAPs in web-based eAF, Online, European Medicines Agency, Amsterdam, the Netherlands, from 7 May 2024, 10:00 (CEST) to 7 May 2024, 11:00 (CEST)

Centrally Authorised Products (CAPs) data that is now available in the web-based electronic Application Form (eAF). EMA is hosting this information and Q&A session to explain and showcase the changes in the product data in the web-based Human Variations eAF.
Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions in the last part of the session.
Participation is recommended to industry stakeholders working on regulatory affairs of their respective organisations.

