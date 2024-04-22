Niagara Celebrates 50 Years of Saving the World’s Water

More than 308 billion gallons and $3.7 billion saved in utility bills

FLOWER MOUND, Texas, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In celebration of Earth Day and the company’s 50th anniversary, Niagara®, the leader in high-performance, water-saving toilets, announced today that it has helped over 4.7 million users save more than 308 billion gallons of water and save over $3.7 billion in utility bills.



“Water conservation has never been more crucial. We are so proud to have helped save billions of gallons of water -- a staggering amount that highlights the vastness and importance of the Earth's water resources,” said Carl Wehmeyer, executive vice president at Niagara. “For 50 years, Niagara has worked tirelessly to continue to develop innovative technology that reduces water consumption and combat rising utility costs without compromising performance. As water scarcity continues to be a threat, we will continue to create powerful, effective solutions that reduce our earth’s water and save money for home and property owners.”

Scientists say that rising global temperatures and shifting precipitation patterns are leading to more frequent droughts and that the situation is likely to get worse. According to Colorado State University research, nearly half of the 204 freshwater basins they studied in the United States may not be able to meet the monthly water demand by 2071.

Long before the global water situation became concerning, Niagara’s founder, Bill Cutler, became a champion of water conservation. Approximately 50 years ago, Cutler began working on water-saving inventions in his garage. Those inventions led to Bill creating Niagara’s patented, vacuum-assist Stealth Technology® in 2009, alongside the creation of the world's first 0.8-gallon per flush toilet. This groundbreaking design featured a re-engineered flush technology, boasting high power, low maintenance, virtually clog-free operation, and exceptional water efficiency. Prior to this invention, toilets used the same crude technology that existed for more than 200 years. This traditional technology wastes water and is prone to breaking, clogging, leaking, and partial flushes.

Several years later, Cutler began helping municipalities and affordable housing developments in the most drought-ridden states like California, Arizona and Nevada install Niagara water-saving products to decrease water usage. In five years, these water savings kits were sold across the nation and Niagara became the primary leader in the country for developing products that help municipalities and affordable housing developments save billions of gallons of water through rebate programs.

Today, Niagara has won more than 20 industry and EPA WaterSense® awards for its ingenuity, and more than 50 products carry the WaterSense label that indicates they meet the federal government’s standards for water efficiency. Niagara has helped save enough gallons of water that could fill more than 630,000 Olympic-sized swimming pools or supply the water needs of several large cities for a substantial amount of time.

Niagara will extend its mission by continuing its recently launched program for affordable housing developers in the U.S. The program encourages U.S. property developers to fill out an application on Niagara’s website that asks them to share information about their new property. Niagara will review applications and reward a select property developer with donated Niagara toilets that are proven to reduce water and utility costs.

About Niagara

Founded in 1974 and headquartered in Flower Mound, TX, Niagara is leading the water revolution by saving the world’s water through everyday ingenuity without sacrificing performance. Recognized with several national EPA WaterSense Excellence and other industry awards for its Stealth Technology and superiority in reducing water waste, Niagara was one of the first toilet manufacturers to re-engineer the flush for a high-power, low-maintenance, no-waste toilet with Stealth Technology that saves customers money by reducing water while maintaining high performance. Niagara supports the U.S. and international markets. For more information, visit niagaracorp.com or call 888-733-0197.