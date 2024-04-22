Synchronoss Technologies Announces First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call Date and Participation in Upcoming Investor Events

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (“Synchronoss” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SNCR), a leading global provider of personal cloud software and services, will hold a conference call on Tuesday, May 7, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.



Synchronoss management will host the presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Tuesday, May 7, 2024

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)

Registration Link: Click here to register

Please register online at least 10 minutes prior to the start time. Upon registration, the webcast platform will provide dial-in numbers and a unique access code. If you have any difficulty with registration or connecting to the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at 949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the Investor Relations section of Synchronoss’ website.

Upcoming Investor Conference Participation

Synchronoss will also be participating in the following investor conferences to discuss the Company’s focus on its Cloud business and strategic outlook following last year’s divestitures:

Sidoti Micro-Cap Conference

Dates: May 8-9, 2024

May 8-9, 2024 Presentation Time: 11:30 a.m. Eastern time on Thursday, May 9, 2024

11:30 a.m. Eastern time on Thursday, May 9, 2024 Location: Virtual. Click here to register



24th Annual B. Riley Institutional Investor Conference

Dates: May 22-23, 2024

May 22-23, 2024 Location: Beverly Hilton Hotel, Beverly Hills, CA

About Synchronoss

Synchronoss Technologies (Nasdaq: SNCR), a global leader in personal Cloud solutions, empowers service providers to establish secure and meaningful connections with their subscribers. Our SaaS Cloud platform simplifies onboarding processes and fosters subscriber engagement, resulting in enhanced revenue streams, reduced expenses, and faster time-to-market. Millions of subscribers trust Synchronoss to safeguard their most cherished memories and important digital content. Explore how our Cloud-focused solutions redefine the way you connect with your digital world at www.synchronoss.com.

Media Relations Contact:

Domenick Cilea

Springboard

dcilea@springboardpr.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover and Tom Colton

Gateway Group, Inc.

SNCR@gateway-grp.com