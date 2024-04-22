Gabelli Funds to Host 16th Annual Media & Entertainment Symposium Thursday, June 6, 2024

GREENWICH, Conn., April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli Funds will host its 16th Annual Media & Entertainment Symposium at the Harvard Club in New York City on Thursday, June 6, 2024. The symposium will feature discussions with leading companies and organizations across the media ecosystem, with an emphasis on industry dynamics, current trends, and business fundamentals, as well as Sports Investing and Advertising Panels. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet with management in a one-on-one setting. For those who cannot attend in person, the symposium will also be available via webcast. Investors should contact their relationship person for more information or click on the link below to register.



Presenting Companies Panel Discussions Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ: BBGI) Sports Investing: A Golden Moment for Teams? comScore (NASDAQ: SCOR) TV Bureau of Advertising (TVB) Panel* Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) Entravision Communications (NYSE: EVC) 1x1 Meetings Only The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) AMC Networks (NASDAQ: AMCX) Gray Television (NYSE: GTN / GTN'A) TKO Group (NYSE: TKO) IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) Lionsgate Entertainment (NYSE: LGF.A) The Marcus Corporation (NYSE: MCS) Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ: NXST)* Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE: RHP) TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA)*

*Participating virtually

The Harvard Club, New York City

Thursday, June 6, 2024

Conference Registration: CLICK HERE

Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc.

Contact

Hanna Howard

Analyst

(914) 921-5015