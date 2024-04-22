Sagimet Biosciences to Host Virtual Investor and Analyst Day on Inhibiting Fatty Acid Synthase (FASN) to Reduce Liver Fat, Inflammation and Fibrosis in MASH on May 3, 2024

Sagimet announced positive topline data from its FASCINATE-2 Phase 2b clinical trial of denifanstat in MASH in January 2024 and plans to initiate Phase 3 trial in the second half of 2024

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (Sagimet, Nasdaq: SGMT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors designed to target dysfunctional metabolic and fibrotic pathways, today announced it will host a virtual investor and analyst day on Friday, May 3, 2024 at 12:30 PM ET. To register, click here .



The event will feature Stephen Harrison, MD (Visiting Professor of Hepatology at Radcliffe Department of Medicine, University of Oxford) who will discuss the unmet need and current treatment landscape for patients with metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH). It will also include a discussion on the Company's lead drug candidate, denifanstat, an oral, once-daily pill and selective FASN inhibitor and the recent positive Phase 2b FASCINATE-2 data evaluating denifanstat in MASH.

A live question and answer session will follow the formal presentation.

About Stephen Harrison, MD

Stephen Harrison, MD, is the Founder and Chairman of Pinnacle Clinical Research and Co-Founder and Chairman of Summit Clinical Research, LLC in San Antonio, Texas. Dr. Harrison earned his medical degree from the University of Mississippi School of Medicine. He completed his internal medicine residency and gastroenterology fellowship at Brooke Army Medical Center before completing a 4-year advanced liver disease fellowship at Saint Louis University. Dr. Harrison served as a Professor of Medicine at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is currently a Visiting Professor of Hepatology at Radcliffe Department of Medicine, University of Oxford.

Dr. Harrison also served as a Colonel in the United States Army. Retiring in 2016, he concluded more than 20 years of dedicated service to his country. During his army tenure, he served as the Director of Graduate Medical Education at Brooke Army Medical Center, Associate Dean for the San Antonio Uniformed Services Health Education Consortium and Gastroenterology Consultant to the Army Surgeon General. He is a past Associate Editor for Hepatology and Alimentary Pharmacology and Therapeutics. He is internationally known for his work in metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic (MASLD) with over 350 peer-reviewed publications in top-tier journals including the New England Journal of Medicine, Nature Medicine, Lancet, Lancet Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Gastroenterology, Journal of Hepatology and Hepatology. He has an H-Index of 106 with more than 50,000 citations.

About Sagimet Biosciences

Sagimet is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors that are designed to target dysfunctional metabolic pathways in diseases resulting from the overproduction of the fatty acid, palmitate. Sagimet’s lead drug candidate, denifanstat, is an oral, once-daily pill and selective FASN inhibitor in development for the treatment of MASH. FASCINATE-2, a Phase 2b clinical trial of denifanstat in MASH with liver biopsy-based primary endpoints, was successfully completed with positive results. For additional information about Sagimet, please visit www.sagimet.com.

About MASH

MASH is a progressive and severe liver disease which is estimated to impact more than 115 million people worldwide, for which there is only one recently approved treatment in the United States and no currently approved treatments in Europe. In 2023, global liver disease medical societies and patient groups formalized the decision to rename non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) to metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD) and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) to metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH). Additionally, an overarching term, steatotic liver disease (SLD), was established to capture multiple types of liver diseases associated with fat buildup in the liver. The goal of the name change was to establish an affirmative, non-stigmatizing name and diagnosis.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of, and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of, The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release, other than statements of historical facts or statements that relate to present facts or current conditions, including but not limited to, statements regarding: the expected timing of the presentation of data from ongoing clinical trials, Sagimet’s clinical development plans and related anticipated development milestones, Sagimet’s cash and financial resources and expected cash runway. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause Sagimet’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. In some cases, these statements can be identified by terms such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “aim,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “forecast,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are only predictions. Sagimet has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that Sagimet believes may affect its business, financial condition and results of operations. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond Sagimet’s control, including, among others: the clinical development and therapeutic potential of denifanstat or any other drug candidates Sagimet may develop; Sagimet’s ability to advance drug candidates into and successfully complete clinical trials, including its FASCINATE-2 Phase 3 clinical trial; Sagimet’s relationship with Ascletis, and the success of its development efforts for denifanstat; the accuracy of Sagimet’s estimates regarding its capital requirements; and Sagimet’s ability to maintain and successfully enforce adequate intellectual property protection. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the “Risk Factors” section of Sagimet’s most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov. You should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The events and circumstances reflected in these forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur, and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Moreover, Sagimet operates in a dynamic industry and economy. New risk factors and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all risk factors and uncertainties that Sagimet may face. Except as required by applicable law, Sagimet does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

Contact:

Joyce Allaire

LifeSci Advisors

Jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com

Source: Sagimet Biosciences Inc.