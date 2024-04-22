Ocuphire Pharma Announces APX3330 Presentation at ARVO 2024 Annual Meeting

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: OCUP) (“Ocuphire”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for the treatment of retinal and refractive eye disorders, today announced that Daniel Su, M.D. will deliver a paper presentation on oral APX3330 at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) Annual Meeting to be held May 5-9, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.



Key details about Dr. Su’s presentation at the ARVO 2024 Annual Meeting are below:

Title of Presentation: Oral APX3330, a Ref-1 Inhibitor, Slows Progression of Diabetic Retinopathy on a Binocular DRSS Person-Level Scale Presenter: Daniel Su, M.D., Retina Vitreous Associates Medical Group Presentation Number: 658 Paper Session: Diabetic Retinopathy Date: Sunday, May 5, 2024 Time: 4:00 – 4:15 pm PT Location: Arch Building, 6E, Seattle Convention Center

About Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for the treatment of retinal and refractive eye disorders.

Ocuphire’s lead retinal product candidate, APX3330, is an oral small-molecule inhibitor of Ref-1 (reduction oxidation effector factor-1 protein) for the treatment of non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy (NPDR). Ref-1 is a regulator of the transcription factors HIF-1α and NF-κB. Inhibiting REF-1 reduces levels of vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) and inflammatory cytokines which are known to play key roles in ocular angiogenesis and inflammation. APX3330 is an oral tablet to be administered twice per day for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy (DR). A Phase 2 study in subjects with DR and an End-of-Phase 2 meeting have been completed, and a special protocol assessment (SPA) was submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in February 2024.

In addition, Ocuphire has a partnership with Viatris to develop and commercialize Phentolamine Ophthalmic Solution 0.75% (“PS”), a non-selective alpha-1 and alpha-2 adrenergic antagonist designed to reduce pupil size. PS was approved by the FDA for the treatment for pharmacologically-induced mydriasis under the brand name RYZUMVI™ in September 2023. PS is also in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of presbyopia and for the treatment of decreased visual acuity under low light (mesopic) conditions after keratorefractive surgery.

Ocuphire is also developing APX2009 and APX2014, second-generation analogs of APX3330. These programs are being evaluated for treating other retinal diseases such as age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy. For more information, please visit www.ocuphire.com.

