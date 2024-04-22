Microgrid Controller Market Size, Share, Industry Growth & Analysis, 2029

Chicago, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The microgrid controller market size is expected to reach USD 18.7 billion by 2029 from USD 6.8 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 22.6% during the 2024-2029 period. Various companies are investing in microgrid controller which gives an opportunity for growth in the microgrid controller market. The microgrid controller market is continuously developing, with the presence of multiple players. Americas is likely to contribute significantly to the growth of the microgrid controller market. Similarly, the Asia Pacific, RoW and Europe regions are expected to be the growing market for the forecasted period.

Schneider Electric specializes in the manufacturing of industrial engineering equipment, power distribution systems, and automation systems. As a leading global provider of energy management and automation solutions, the company serves clients across the public, commercial, and industrial sectors worldwide. Its comprehensive offerings encompass hardware, software, and services tailored to energy management and automation systems. With a presence in approximately 100 countries spanning Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and other regions, Schneider Electric operates through two primary segments: energy management and industrial automation.

Under the energy management segment, the company delivers an integrated technology suite facilitated by EcoStruxure, comprising low voltage, medium voltage, and secure power solutions. EcoStruxure, a cloud-based data center infrastructure management (DCIM) software platform, furnishes real-time insights into clients' data centers, network closets, and branch IT infrastructure. Schneider Electric's strategic focus encompasses four key markets: buildings, data centers, industries, and infrastructure, supported by a robust global partner network.

General Electric stands as a prominent global high-tech industrial firm, renowned for its diverse portfolio of products and services catering to power generation, aircraft engines, medical imaging, industrial applications, and oil & gas facilities. Established in 1892 through the merger of Edison General Electric Company and Thomson-Houston Electric Company, GE operates through distinct business segments encompassing aerospace, renewable energy, power, and corporate functions. Within its renewable energy division, General Electric offers microgrid solutions, empowering power utilities and industries worldwide to deliver safe, reliable, and efficient power to end consumers. Through its grid solutions under renewable energy, GE addresses the complexities of the energy transition by seamlessly integrating renewable and distributed energy resources into the grid, thereby fostering grid resiliency, and ensuring energy accessibility to critical infrastructure and remote communities. GE's microgrid solutions amalgamate cutting-edge equipment, intelligent controls, communication systems, and advanced visualization software to monitor, track, and predict load and energy generation within microgrid networks.

ABB is a pioneering force in technology, specializing in electrification, motion, process automation, and robotics & discrete automation. Operating globally, the company caters to the utilities, industrial, transportation, and infrastructure sectors, maintaining a presence in approximately 100 countries spanning the Americas, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and Asia. Key subsidiaries include ABB AG (Austria), ABB India Ltd. (India), ABB Ltd. Beijing (China), ABB Κ.Κ. Tokyo (Japan), ABB Ltd. Warrington (UK), ABB Inc. Cary, NC (US), and ABB Ltd. Bangkok (Thailand).

Siemens stands as a prominent player in the electrical and electronics engineering sector, renowned for its provision of cutting-edge automation technologies and digital services tailored to ensure the safety, security, and efficiency of buildings and infrastructure worldwide. Offering a comprehensive array of products, solutions, services, and software spanning fire safety, security, building automation, heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and energy management, the company boasts an extensive global clientele.

With a presence spanning approximately 200 countries across the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa, Siemens operates through six primary segments: digital industries, siemens healthineers, smart infrastructure, mobility, portfolio companies, and siemens financial services. Within its smart infrastructure segment, Siemens offers microgrid control and microgrid management solutions (MGMS), catering to the power needs of campuses, military installations, commercial and industrial facilities, remote areas, and islands.

Key subsidiaries of the company include Siemens Bank GmbH (Germany), Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics GmbH (Germany), Siemens Wind Power A/S (Denmark), Siemens Health Care LLC (Egypt), Siemens Limited (Ireland), and Siemens Industry Software S. (Italy).

Eaton, a multinational power management entity, specializes in providing microgrid energy systems to empower companies in achieving electrical energy savings, ensuring grid resilience, and attaining independence from traditional utilities. Structured across five segments—Electrical Americas, Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility—Eaton offerings encompass microgrid products, solutions, and services, primarily under its Electrical divisions, tailored for both, domestic and international markets.

