TOKERO has successfully closed its Token Private funding round of $1.4 million

BUCHAREST, Romania, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just two months after the official token launch, TOKERO announced the closure of its first funding round held in Private Sale mode. The price of a $TOKERO LevelUP token was $0.02 USDT/token, and the company's target of $1.4 million was successfully achieved. Token packages offered for sale ranged from $1,000 to $250,000, from "Shrimp" to "Whale".



“Since our beginnings in 2018, we have been very close to the community, and that's why we wanted to democratize the Private stage. So far, Angel investors and venture capital (VC) funds typically invest in such a stage, with minimum tickets starting from $50,000 or $100,000 upwards. We have great confidence in the traction we can achieve with our own community; we want to offer them the opportunity at the best price because they deserve it! Subsequently, as is the case in the traditional equity area, VCs can also join,” stated Marius Morra, CEO and co-founder of TOKERO.

The next sale stage in Pre-Sale mode on TOKERO's own Launchpad has already begun and is taking place this month at a price of $0.025 USDT (tether - crypto equivalent 1:1 with the US dollar). The sales page is available here: https://tokero.com/ro/launchpad/tokero-token-presale-11/

What does TOKERO do?

TOKERO is essentially a cryptocurrency exchange, founded in 2017, which won the Best Exchange in Romania award in 2023 and the Best Exchange in Europe in 2024. It has evolved over the past six years into a complex business ecosystem composed of:

Exchange with partners such as Kraken, Binance, Kucoin, AscendEx, and Gate.io for liquidity and NexPay Lithuania, Clear Junction UK, and Open Payd UK as banking partners;

Launchpad: the launchpad service is newer than the exchange but has already launched projects such as Humans, BH Network, Sense4fit, WAM, and Atlas Navi. For Humans and BH Network, it managed to raise $1 million in funding for each in just 36 and 48 hours, respectively;

Academy with the Learn2Earn module: where users can learn about crypto and soon about general financial education and can be rewarded in crypto.



What does TOKERO plan next?

Technologically, TOKERO is practically building an aggregator that brings together the three crypto worlds - CEX, DEX, and CryptoATM services into a single platform that is simple and accessible for universal access to the digital economy.

TOKERO aims to revolutionize access to cryptocurrencies by combining the agility of CEXs, the diversity of DEXs, and the convenience of ATMs into an integrated platform.

Socially, TOKERO aims to financially educate people through crypto via the "LEVEL UP 2024-2028 Education and Career Program." The program's objectives aim to impact 100 million people in the first 5 years of operation, surpassing both Romania's and Europe's borders.

The TOKERO program responds to the increased global interest in crypto adoption and access, with the main reasons being user-friendly platforms, minimal technical knowledge required for trading, and the ability to invest small amounts with the opportunity for high returns.

The token launch roadmap for this year continues from May to September with a Community Sale, during which the token price will increase by $0.005 USDT each month, reaching $0.06 USDT/token in autumn when it will be publicly listed on a launchpad and an international exchange.

TOKERO LevelUP Token will be the "fuel" of the entire ecosystem, offering both classic utilities such as discounts/cashback on exchange fees and priority access to new projects listed on the launchpad, as well as innovative utilities such as payment of licenses for an online exchange franchise system, and in physical locations through the Crypto Spots concept, a software competitor to crypto ATMs.





